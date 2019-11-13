 Citizen Revolt: Nov. 14 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

November 13, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Nov. 14 

Learn about police standards and public accountability. Hear from Westminster College professors on climate change. Plus, join others in saying no to raising the state sales tax on food.

By
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

WHAT POLICE DO
You have the chance to spend the whole day delving into police standards and accountability. You also might never have been to a State Records Committee hearing. At Denied Evidence, you can see how the public can protest decisions on public records and their release. The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office has refused a Government Records and Management Act request for video and medical records involving an injury following an arrest and booking. Later, you can drop in for the second in the series The History of Policing in the U.S. It's a great way to be informed about how we got here and what the limits of police power are. We're not Russia—yet. Records: 346 S. Rio Grande St., Thursday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-noon, free, bit.ly/2rm7cxH. History: Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Conference Room E, Thursday, Nov. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2pI3HBv

CLIMATE CHANGE REDUX
Sorry, but climate change and the debate over its existence just won't go away. It's a now-or-never thing from public health to economics. Hear this Climate Change Panel with Westminster Professors from a variety of fields discuss climate change from their area of expertise. They'll talk about the Young People's Movement, the effect on our watershed, our health, the future good and bad, and, of course, what can be done. Westminster College, 1840 S. 1300 East, Bill and Vieve Gore School of Business Auditorium, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7-9 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Q1moL0

SAY NO TO FOOD TAX
Yes, the Legislature has come up with another "great" plan that should boost revenues and leave the tax base neutral. Of course, it's at the expense of the poor. It might sound good when you hear, wow, a tax cut's in the offing. But look at the whole deal. As is, the plan sends some 40% of the tax cut to people who need it least, and ignores how tax cuts might benefit the poor. They won't. People in poverty live paycheck to paycheck and are unlikely to hold off buying food until tax time. Join Speak Out Against the Sales Tax on Food! with advocates who believe the state sales tax on food should not be on the table—food should be. State Capitol, 350 N. State, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11-11:30 a.m., free, bit.ly/2Nwx0jr

