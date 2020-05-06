 Citizen Revolt: May 7 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

May 06, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: May 7 

Antisemitism Film Screening, Diplomacy Now, Indigenous Knowledge

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Editor's Note: During these days of social distancing, only virtual, online social-activism activities and events are currently being highlighted.

Antisemitism Film Screening
A Utah student dressed up as Hitler on Halloween and thought the whole thing was funny. Utah saw 10 cases of harassment or vandalism against Jewish people in the past several years, while the Anti-Defamation League reports that anti-Semitism in the nation has doubled. Maybe we're not teaching enough history, enough compassion or enough good sense. PBS Utah and the IJ and Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center are offering an advance screening of a new documentary, Viral: Anti-Semitism in Four Mutations, in which "director Andrew Goldberg examines its rise, traveling through four countries to follow anti-Semites and their victims, along with experts, politicians and locals." A Q&A with the director will follow this virtual event. Tuesday, May 12, 6-8 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2WcC0gl

Diplomacy Now
What's the best way to sustain economic and social relationships in this increasingly complicated world? The Utah Council for Citizen Diplomacy thinks it starts with you. "Everyone has the right, even the responsibility to help shape U.S. foreign policy "one handshake at a time," the council say, although actually shaking hands may be a thing of the past. Foreign Service Officer Christine "CJ" Hernandez will discuss the importance of diplomacy in an out ever-changing world during a virtual lunch-and-learn about The Importance of Diplomacy in a Changing World. Come with questions about how you can foster citizen diplomacy. Thursday, May 7, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2z3TUK3

Indigenous Knowledge
We barely listen to each other now when it's more important than ever. Speaking Across Knowledges: Indigenous Knowledge about the Past will bring in Zuni writer Jim Enote for a conversation about indigenous ways of knowing about the past, coping with water and food insecurity and of course, disease. "What do sacred places have to teach us?" organizers ask. Enote will join co-hosts Elizabeth Hora of the Utah Historic Preservation Office and Kristina Young of ScienceMoab for a speciallivehour answering your questions about indigenous knowledge, archaeology and the challenges we face today. Friday, May 8, 12-1 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/2VRAl0K

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

