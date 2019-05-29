Citizen Revolt: May 30 

click to enlarge

ENERGY SUMMIT RALLY

Remember Rick Perry, the "oops" guy who couldn't remember the three government agencies he wanted to get rid of? He's coming to Utah as energy secretary to take part in Gov. Gary Herbert's Energy Summit. Can you say oil and gas? Beginning at 7:30 a.m., the People's Energy Response to the Governor's Energy Summit will hand out the "People's Response" to what they call a corporate polluter plan. Perry is a "proponent of mining and drilling on public lands, including right here in Utah," the event's website says. This is a rally for climate justice and to oppose Utah's fossil fuel-obsessed leadership.At 11:30 a.m., you can be part of a news conference to offer a clean vision of Utah's energy future. Outside The Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main, 860-490-7828, Thursday, May 30, 7:30 a.m., free, bit.ly/2HMzOVw.

ANTI-VIOLENCE TALKING CIRCLES

How can we ignore the violence that surrounds native populations? Restoring Ancestral Winds hosts five talking circles (or focus groups) in Salt Lake and Utah counties to help answer the question at Restoring Ancestral Winds Talking Circle: Ending Violence in Native Communities. The sessions focus on general population (women, men, two-spirit), women only, and two-spirit only. "These talking circles are critical for understanding the nature, scope and prevalence of violence in Native American communities and necessary for creating a path forward for tribal, state, federal and local agencies to better meet the healing needs of the Native American communities," RAW organizers say. The talk is a 90-minute confidential group discussion. Utah Valley University, 800 W. University Parkway, Orem, Room LA116, Monday, June 3 (Women's Assessment), Tuesday, June 4, (General Assessment), 206-356-6836, free, bit.ly/2JFZRB8.

Mayoral CANDIDATE TRANSPORTATION FORUM

With so many candidates for Salt Lake City mayor, you might want to know what they think about transportation issues, especially as the city grows and grunts with congestion. Is it all about bike lanes, parking or transit? At the 2019 Salt Lake City Mayoral Candidate Transportation Forum find out about new transportation modes, air quality, transportation equity, maintenance issues and improving safety. It's your city and you want some solutions. All the candidates have committed to being there, so this is your chance. Main Library 210 E. 400 South, Wednesday, June 5, 6:30-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2MfXpUe.