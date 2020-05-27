Citizen Revolt: May 28 

click to enlarge

Rental Protest

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, tenants, homeowners and small businesses suffer exponentially. More than 37 million people have lost their jobs and the numbers keep climbing. "We are in the worst depression since the 1930s, and it's getting worse," say organizers of Salt Lake City's Cancel the Rents Car Caravan. "As a result of the economic crisis, at least 30 percent of renters will be unable to pay their rent on June 1. No one should lose their housing for any reason in this crisis! The rents and mortgages must be canceled!" Governments have deferred rents, but that has proven to be less than helpful because people still aren't back at work. Join this nationwide protest, also happening in Provo and Cedar City. Decorate your car at 11 a.m. Washington Square, 451 S. State, SLC, 801-508-4371, Saturday, May 30, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3bQ1VQx

Understanding Financial Statements

Get your head wrapped around those wonky financial statements before it's too late at Understanding Financial Statements to Manage Your Business, part of a finance series sponsored by the Women's Resource Center. Especially if you're a small business owner—and a woman—it's time to understand what you're up against in a world where finances are anything but dependable. "This interactive training will provide an explanation and understanding of the key financial statements that need to be understood in order to be successful in your business," organizers say. Virtual, Thursday, May 28, 3-4 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2LN93CK

Winners & Losers

Most of us are at home right now, but someday soon, we'll be coming out, ready to compete—or not. Scott Galloway, a New York University professor and bestselling author, will talk about the aftermath of the pandemic and how it will affect you and everything you know and plan for. At Post-Corona: Winners & Losers, you'll hear how Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google will come out of the crisis; how retail, media, healthcare and education will be impacted; why some firms are hiring and growing; and how to navigate unexpected opportunities. Virtual, Thursday, June 4, 12-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3gawfZE