 Citizen Revolt: May 23

May 22, 2019

Citizen Revolt: May 23 

Check out a traveling 9/11 exhibit. Attend a Stonewall Riot documentary screening. Plus, learn some ins and outs of the country's budget.

By
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

9/11 EXHIBIT
It was the horrific event that changed the course of the U.S. and arguably turned the tide toward a national paranoia and creeping xenophobia. This 9/11 Exhibit is one-of-a-kind, touring the nation in a high-tech trailer that transforms into a 1,000-square-foot exhibit. "This exhibit includes actual steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, recordings of first-responder radio transmissions and interactive guided tours by FDNY firefighters," the event's Facebook page says. Starting with an escort from Camp Wiliams, the opening ceremony is at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23. Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, 801-955-4000, Thursday-Saturday, May 23-29, times vary, free, bit.ly/2WN9Mb7.

STONEWALL SCREENING
Yes, it's almost time to show your pride. Why not start with Before Stonewall—SLC Free Screening. It was in the early hours of June 28, 1969, when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village.The bust was followed by six days of protests and violence, and is commonly seen as the catalyst for America's gay rights movement. Not only was homosexuality illegal, but New York also had a criminal statute against wearing anything but gender-appropriate clothing. This film traces the history of oppression that led to the riots, and is revealing and humorous. There will be a post-film discussion organized by the Utah Pride Center. Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Tuesday, May 28, 7-9 p.m., free, bit.ly/30uu9fx.

BUDGET WORKSHOP
OK, this sounds tiresome. But hey, you've probably read that the nation owes a lot of money and things are only getting worse. To try to understand that, Rep. Ben McAdams is holding an Interactive Budget Workshop to address the current budget challenges. The event is being held with The Concord Coalition, a non-partisan organization focused on addressing the nation's unsustainable debt. Maybe it doesn't look like a recession's inevitable, but the Congressional Budget Office says the U.S. will continue to see rising debt, expected to growto 92% of gross domestic productin 2029, up from 78% in 2019, the largest projected share since 1947. If you're a fan of tax cuts—or not—this workshop will open your eyes. Salt Lake Community College, 4600 S. Redwood Road, Wednesday, May 29, 6-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2VG2SYu.

Tags:

