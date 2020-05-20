Citizen Revolt: May 21 

click to enlarge

Student Loan Help

The word "student" has many meanings in the time of COVID-19, but it still comes with a price. And if you thought you needed help before the virus hit, you will need it more now than ever. At What's Going on With Your Student Loan, you'll learn long-term strategies. Student Loan Tutor—"The next best thing to not having student loans in the first place"—will begin with a "time and money saving presentation that is also livestreamed to our Facebook Page and YouTube account, then we will shift to more private Q&A session with those that register and join us on Zoom."

Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m., Free.

Register: https://bit.ly/2Z23GaK

More info: https://bit.ly/2TaIUlr

Head Start Updates

Do you have kids at home during the pandemic? No, they're not going to be starting school any time soon, but that puts a huge burden on parents, many of whom live paycheck-to-paycheck. Things may change as the state moves to a more permissive status, but that doesn't change the need. Keep up with Coronavirus Updates and Closures on the Utah Community Action website to find out how your children can access meals, even if the Head Start Program is in hiatus. For a list of curbside pickup locations, check the website:

https://bit.ly/2WARQCA

Business Resources

While the governor treads lightly in the era of COVID-19, Salt Lake City is trying to be proactive, offering tips and guidance for businesses and the people who at one time frequented them. You can take the COVID-19 Business impact Survey, find out about financial assistance, join free webinars to advise businesses, find help for the unemployed or get answers about unemployment insurance. The city had done a great job of packing in the information from child care to workplace safety. You can even join the Tip Your Server Project. In the confusing world of rudderless leadership, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has gone over the top to help residents navigate the pandemic. Check out Business Resources for COVID-19 on the Economic Development website.

https://bit.ly/2LsBlCu