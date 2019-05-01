Citizen Revolt: May 2 

click to enlarge

MAY DAY RALLY

Hey, you know what's going on at the border, don't you? "We have seen mass deportations, workplace raids by ICE, family separation at the border, detention of children, the attempt to overturn DACA, the longest government shutdown in history and the declaration of a state of emergency to pay for Trump's monument to racism," the May Day 2019's Facebook page says. How do the people respond? There has been resistance through teacher strikes, airport security work stoppage, and of course, the widespread publicity about detention of immigrant children. So on the day often dubbed International Workers Day, you can join those in building the movement for freedom and liberation. Salt Lake City and County Building, 451 S. State, Saturday, May 4, 1-4 p.m., free, bit.ly/2W81c6r.

VIGIL FOR MISSING INDIGENOUS WOMEN

The epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women has long been a crisis in the shadows. Research shows that native women are more likely to be sexually assaulted, stalked and preyed-upon by non-natives, and in Canada alone, it's estimated some 4,000 women are unaccounted for. In the United States, tracking the problem has been more difficult, though urban communities report some 500 cases in the past eight years. Now, the Utah Legislature has passed HCR6, which designates May 5 as "Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls, and LGBT+ Awareness Day." Join the vigil Healing the Heart—Utah MMIWG2S Day, and wear red to raise awareness. Public Safety Building, 455 S. 300 East, Sunday, May 5, 7-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2UEaJk8.

VENT ABOUT GREEN NEW DEAL

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee might think it's clever to say more babies are the solution to our global environmental issues, but clever doesn't make it. Come to the ongoing KRCL 90.9 FM, Marmalade Town Hall Series where this week they'll be talking about the Green New Deal. "These gatherings will generate conversation, improve our community, and make a difference in the lives of all the individuals who call Salt Lake City home," the event's Facebook page says. Radioactive@krcl.org is always looking for panelists with expertise to join the discussion. But even if you just want to talk, this is the place. Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m., free, bit.ly/2PDB1C7.