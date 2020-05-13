 Citizen Revolt: May 14 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

May 13, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: May 14 

Change the PSC, Play to Overcome Hatred, Get ready to open

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Change the PSC
Gov. Gary Herbert is conducting interviews now for a key position on the Utah Public Service Commission. The PSC regulates utilities, like Rocky Mountain Power, and sets Utah's energy goals, and this open seat could affect you as a consumer. The Utah Sierra Club is endorsing Sophie Hayes, an energy expert and staff attorney at Western Resource Advocates who "understands the West's complex energy landscape and the importance of justly transitioning to clean energy to save our climate and environment," the Sierra Club says. Given what the PSC has done in the past, it's important to have a voice to temper the profit-making motives of our utilities. Three Ways to Ensure the Right Choice for Utah:Email Kricks@utah.gov; phone 844-325-4674; post a text on social media: Facebook @GovGaryHerbert, Twitter @GovHerbert. For talking points, visit the Sierra Club's webpage here: https://bit.ly/2xIqtwS

Play to Overcome Hatred
The Inclusion Center, known for its experiential learning and intentional dialogue, has cooked up a version of the Jeopardy game in this Community Gathering on Zoom. The game will be focused on the center and Camp Anytown, with breakout sessions on a key topic. "All you need to bring is yourself and a playful spirit," organizers say. "Whether it's intentional or not, most of us have felt the impact of discrimination in our lives and are aware of the effects it has on our community. Moreover,each of us harbors individual biases. If we allow them to go unchecked, it's easy to create systems that grant access to select members of our community and deny it to others." Join them for this recurring event to foster relationships and cultivate tomorrow's leaders during this isolating time of the pandemic. Saturday, May 16, free. Link to Zoom meeting: https://bit.ly/3dnCFSQ
For more info: https://bit.ly/2yFpNsz

Get ready to open
Utah's moving to Phase One of opening the economy—whether you're ready or not. You'll just have to wait to see if people really abide by the fungible rules as we call ourselves "moderate risk" for COVID-19. But since it's happening anyway, you may as well be prepared in the best way possible. 10 Ways to Use Social Media as You Prepare to Reopen will help you with actionable and proven strategies for social media in untested waters. If you can't make the 60-minute webinar, fill out the form to get a version sent to you. Thursday, May 14, 12-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2LauVHY

