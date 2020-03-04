Citizen Revolt: Mar. 5 

click to enlarge

PRISONER MISTREATMENT PROTEST

A recent state audit targeted poor practices in jails by the Department of Corrections, but did not address complaints from the Utah Prisoner Advocate Network. In October 2019, UPAN offered a document complaining about loss of personal property, lack of educational and recreational opportunities, and inconsistent awarding of privileges. How the system treats prisoners presents a mirror to how we'll treat them upon release, and how successful they might integrate back into society. Join UPAN to Protest the Utah Dept. of Corrections for Human "Dog Fights!" Families will be on the streets leading to the prison, holding signs to draw attention to prisoner abuse. 14598 S. Pony Express Road, Draper, Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., free, bit.ly/2vePWwZ

GIRLS WHO CODE

What does a computer programmer look like? It's probably not that perfect little girl who has grown up in a world of brave boys. "When we teach girls to be imperfect and we help them leverage it, we will build a movement of young women who are brave and who will build a better world for themselves and for each and every one of us," says Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code. She will be speaking at the World Leaders Lecture Forum, where she'll address the persistent gender gap in technology and move the worldwide movement into a new realm. Saujani is an author and hosts an award-winning podcast in an effort to bring light to the issue of inequality. Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Friday, March 6, 11 a.m.-12, free (ticket required), bit.ly/2wMb8dR

CLEAN AIR FAIR

It's frustrating to look at the world and think you can do nothing to clean our dirty air. The Clean Air Solutions Fair 2020 will bring fresh ideas to the table with more than 40 exhibitors dedicated to providing resources "for healthy lungs, clean air and a healthier Wasatch Front," organizers say. The Wasatch Front, despite its majestic mountains, spikes high levels of particulate pollution in winter and ozone in the summer. And Salt Lake City's air quality is the nation's seventh worst among large metro areas, a recent analysis by Quote 360 notes. Where government fails, individuals can make changes that matter. You will also hear from nonprofits that are lobbying governments to make vital changes affecting air quality. The Gateway, 12 S. 400 West, Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free, bit.ly/2whshf7