 Citizen Revolt: Mar. 5 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

March 04, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Mar. 5 

Prisoner protest, Girls who code, Clean air fair.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

PRISONER MISTREATMENT PROTEST
A recent state audit targeted poor practices in jails by the Department of Corrections, but did not address complaints from the Utah Prisoner Advocate Network. In October 2019, UPAN offered a document complaining about loss of personal property, lack of educational and recreational opportunities, and inconsistent awarding of privileges. How the system treats prisoners presents a mirror to how we'll treat them upon release, and how successful they might integrate back into society. Join UPAN to Protest the Utah Dept. of Corrections for Human "Dog Fights!" Families will be on the streets leading to the prison, holding signs to draw attention to prisoner abuse. 14598 S. Pony Express Road, Draper, Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., free, bit.ly/2vePWwZ

GIRLS WHO CODE
What does a computer programmer look like? It's probably not that perfect little girl who has grown up in a world of brave boys. "When we teach girls to be imperfect and we help them leverage it, we will build a movement of young women who are brave and who will build a better world for themselves and for each and every one of us," says Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code. She will be speaking at the World Leaders Lecture Forum, where she'll address the persistent gender gap in technology and move the worldwide movement into a new realm. Saujani is an author and hosts an award-winning podcast in an effort to bring light to the issue of inequality. Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Friday, March 6, 11 a.m.-12, free (ticket required), bit.ly/2wMb8dR

CLEAN AIR FAIR
It's frustrating to look at the world and think you can do nothing to clean our dirty air. The Clean Air Solutions Fair 2020 will bring fresh ideas to the table with more than 40 exhibitors dedicated to providing resources "for healthy lungs, clean air and a healthier Wasatch Front," organizers say. The Wasatch Front, despite its majestic mountains, spikes high levels of particulate pollution in winter and ozone in the summer. And Salt Lake City's air quality is the nation's seventh worst among large metro areas, a recent analysis by Quote 360 notes. Where government fails, individuals can make changes that matter. You will also hear from nonprofits that are lobbying governments to make vital changes affecting air quality. The Gateway, 12 S. 400 West, Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free, bit.ly/2whshf7

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Vaccine Refugees

    It's hard to know exactly where the Deseret News stands on viruses. "In Our Opinion Viruses Are Bad" could be the headline for one of their editorials.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 4, 2020

  • The G-word

    Inside Prop 4—and the Legislature's crusade to squash it.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 26, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Feb. 27

    Rally for better education support in Utah. Submit your comments on transportation in our canyons. Plus, learn about the often forgotten indigenous women in our state.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: Feb. 27

    Rally for better education support in Utah. Submit your comments on transportation in our canyons. Plus, learn about the often forgotten indigenous women in our state.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 26, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Feb. 20

    Attend a panel hosted by U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams on the cost of prescription drugs. It's time yet again to share your thoughts on congestion in our canyons. Plus, hear about the history behind the Census.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 19, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Feb. 13

    Celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Rally against gun violence. Plus, hear ideas on how to solve the city's housing problems.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 12, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation