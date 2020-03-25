 Citizen Revolt: Mar. 26 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

March 25, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Mar. 26 

Blood drive, School lunch, Help during the pandemic.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

BLOOD DRIVE
The COVID-19 outbreak has scared off a lot of people—including critically needed blood donors. Normally, donors give millions of units of life-saving blood and blood components each year. This year is different, and the nation's supply is at risk. The DIA Blood Drive hopes to change that. "People who donate blood are equivalent to those people who are working in a critical infrastructure industry," the FDA says. In many places, you can make an appointment to minimize risk, and the Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff. "One of the most important things you can do to ensure that we don't have another health care crisis on top of the coronavirus is to give now," the Red Cross says. Dual Immersion Academy, 2155 S. Glendale Drive, 801-972-1425, Thursday, April 2, noon-6 p.m., free, bit.ly/2U7hzld

SCHOOL LUNCH
Schools and charities are working full-time to ensure that kids get the food they need during the virus pandemic. The Utah School Board of Education Child Nutrition Programs offer an Emergency Meal Map to help you get information about how and where to get school lunches and other grab-and-go meals. You can read stories now about mothers in poverty skipping meals so their children can eat. More than 30 million kids get low-cost or free lunch at 100,000 public and nonprofit schools in the country. Hover over the dot on the map to find a location near you: bit.ly/396ISAf

HELP DURING THE PANDEMIC
"Community is a verb." That's the motto of the Salt Lake Valley COVID-19 Mutual Aid Group. As evidenced in this week's cover story, the group is facilitating connections across the valley "between individuals in need of support due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and individuals offering support to their community." There are a lot of vulnerable people out there who need to self-quarantine and avoid public places. The risk of contracting the virus creates barriers to basic needs, and even medical supplies are scarce. This group of multilingual volunteers provides and transports basic needs, like groceries, prescriptions and medical supplies. Find them online to volunteer, donate or request support: bit.ly/2U7uqng

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Going South

    No one was surprised that rural Utah thinks the COVID-19 response is an overreaction. But there was one short clip that was both stunning and perfectly understandable. "A lot of our economy is tourism ... that's not by our choice," Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollock told KUTV News.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 25, 2020

  • Useless Legislature

    Why, you ask? Why, indeed. The Legislature refused to pass bills that just made sense, but apparently struck at the heart of their ideological sensibilities.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 18, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Mar. 19

    CANCELED!, PROTEST, SAY WHAT?, MAKE SURE HER HEART DOESN'T GO ON
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 18, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation