Citizen Revolt: Mar. 26 

BLOOD DRIVE

The COVID-19 outbreak has scared off a lot of people—including critically needed blood donors. Normally, donors give millions of units of life-saving blood and blood components each year. This year is different, and the nation's supply is at risk. The DIA Blood Drive hopes to change that. "People who donate blood are equivalent to those people who are working in a critical infrastructure industry," the FDA says. In many places, you can make an appointment to minimize risk, and the Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff. "One of the most important things you can do to ensure that we don't have another health care crisis on top of the coronavirus is to give now," the Red Cross says. Dual Immersion Academy, 2155 S. Glendale Drive, 801-972-1425, Thursday, April 2, noon-6 p.m., free, bit.ly/2U7hzld

SCHOOL LUNCH

Schools and charities are working full-time to ensure that kids get the food they need during the virus pandemic. The Utah School Board of Education Child Nutrition Programs offer an Emergency Meal Map to help you get information about how and where to get school lunches and other grab-and-go meals. You can read stories now about mothers in poverty skipping meals so their children can eat. More than 30 million kids get low-cost or free lunch at 100,000 public and nonprofit schools in the country. Hover over the dot on the map to find a location near you: bit.ly/396ISAf

HELP DURING THE PANDEMIC

"Community is a verb." That's the motto of the Salt Lake Valley COVID-19 Mutual Aid Group. As evidenced in this week's cover story, the group is facilitating connections across the valley "between individuals in need of support due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and individuals offering support to their community." There are a lot of vulnerable people out there who need to self-quarantine and avoid public places. The risk of contracting the virus creates barriers to basic needs, and even medical supplies are scarce. This group of multilingual volunteers provides and transports basic needs, like groceries, prescriptions and medical supplies. Find them online to volunteer, donate or request support: bit.ly/2U7uqng