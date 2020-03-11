 Citizen Revolt: Mar. 12 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

March 11, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Mar. 12 

How about that christianity?, Inland Port still a thing?, Living on a hot tin roof.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

HOW ABOUT THAT CHRISTIANITY?
In case you hadn't noticed, Christianity has taken a wild turn in America, where some people now believe the nation was founded on Christian principles. In God We Trust? The Changing Nature of Christianity in America will help you understand why more and more people identify as spiritual but not religious. Even though 89% of Americans say they believe in God, churches, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are seeing a precipitous decline in membership. And what do you think about those evangelicals? A panel will "explore the causes and nuances of our shifting religious landscape and what its impact it may have in the future." Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, 801-581-8501, Monday, March 16, noon-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/32Yj2Ny

INLAND PORT STILL A THING?
If you think you know everything there is to know about the proposed Inland Port, you must be wearing blinders. Here's a chance to hear the latest of truth, propaganda and aspirations for the massive rail-and-truck hub. While a bipartisan bill has passed the Legislature, critics call it watered down. It was supposed to mitigate the impact of the hub in surrounding communities. Perspectives: The Inland Port includes panelists like Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall; Utah Inland Port Executive Director Jack Hedge; Deeda Seed with Stop the Polluting Port; Salt Lake City Councilman James Rogers; and Salt Lake Tribune reporter Taylor Stevens. Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 S. 400 East, Thursday, March 19, 7-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2TsuugY

LIVING ON A HOT TIN ROOF
What can we expect from a future of climate change that is heating up the planet to lethal levels? Shana Udvardy, a climate resilience analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists, "will discuss how the heat will affect every state in the contiguous United States and why it is important to take immediate and robust action to avoid tipping the scales of the climate crisis" at Climate Choices and the Future of Dangerously Hot Days. You'll also hear the Sierra Club's view of this legislative session, both the solutions and obstacles they created for the environment. Utah Capitol, 350 State, 518-524-7399, Friday, March 13, 5-7 p.m., free, bit.ly/2TIOIC9

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Illusive commodities

    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 11, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Mar. 5

    Prisoner protest, Girls who code, Clean air fair.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 4, 2020

  • Vaccine Refugees

    It's hard to know exactly where the Deseret News stands on viruses. "In Our Opinion Viruses Are Bad" could be the headline for one of their editorials.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 4, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: Mar. 5

    Prisoner protest, Girls who code, Clean air fair.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 4, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Feb. 27

    Rally for better education support in Utah. Submit your comments on transportation in our canyons. Plus, learn about the often forgotten indigenous women in our state.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 26, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Feb. 20

    Attend a panel hosted by U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams on the cost of prescription drugs. It's time yet again to share your thoughts on congestion in our canyons. Plus, hear about the history behind the Census.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 19, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation