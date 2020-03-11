Citizen Revolt: Mar. 12 

click to enlarge

HOW ABOUT THAT CHRISTIANITY?

In case you hadn't noticed, Christianity has taken a wild turn in America, where some people now believe the nation was founded on Christian principles. In God We Trust? The Changing Nature of Christianity in America will help you understand why more and more people identify as spiritual but not religious. Even though 89% of Americans say they believe in God, churches, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are seeing a precipitous decline in membership. And what do you think about those evangelicals? A panel will "explore the causes and nuances of our shifting religious landscape and what its impact it may have in the future." Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, 801-581-8501, Monday, March 16, noon-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/32Yj2Ny

INLAND PORT STILL A THING?

If you think you know everything there is to know about the proposed Inland Port, you must be wearing blinders. Here's a chance to hear the latest of truth, propaganda and aspirations for the massive rail-and-truck hub. While a bipartisan bill has passed the Legislature, critics call it watered down. It was supposed to mitigate the impact of the hub in surrounding communities. Perspectives: The Inland Port includes panelists like Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall; Utah Inland Port Executive Director Jack Hedge; Deeda Seed with Stop the Polluting Port; Salt Lake City Councilman James Rogers; and Salt Lake Tribune reporter Taylor Stevens. Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 S. 400 East, Thursday, March 19, 7-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2TsuugY

LIVING ON A HOT TIN ROOF

What can we expect from a future of climate change that is heating up the planet to lethal levels? Shana Udvardy, a climate resilience analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists, "will discuss how the heat will affect every state in the contiguous United States and why it is important to take immediate and robust action to avoid tipping the scales of the climate crisis" at Climate Choices and the Future of Dangerously Hot Days. You'll also hear the Sierra Club's view of this legislative session, both the solutions and obstacles they created for the environment. Utah Capitol, 350 State, 518-524-7399, Friday, March 13, 5-7 p.m., free, bit.ly/2TIOIC9