Citizen Revolt: June 6 

OUTDOOR CLEAN UP

There are two events coming up where you can make a difference to the places you hike and play. Adopt a Crag wants you to protect the places you climb by working on trail and staging area improvements up Little Cottonwood Canyon. For a different experience, join Save Our Canyons at Weed Pluck aiming at those noxious weeds in our urban habitat. You might live in a city, but you are surrounded by a fragile beauty in the mountains and hills that could be lost unless you help protect it. Crag: Gate Buttress Parking Lot, 1.25 miles up Little Cottonwood Canyon, Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free, bit.ly/2QAT3FJ. Weeds: Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, 801-585-0556, Thursday, June 6, 8:30-11:30 a.m., free, bit.ly/2QCvwE1.

ALL ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE

Do you ever wonder about climate deniers? Maybe you'd like to know how to talk to them or how to get through about the global threat of climate change. HEAL Utah and the national climate outreach project On the Road for Climate Action are sponsoring an evening of climate change education, advocacy and conversation. Founders Shahir Masri and Athina Simolaris have hosted interactive climate presentations in the United States and Canada, raising awareness about global warming and mobilizing activists. A Q&A follows the presentation. Church & State, 370 S. 300 East, Tuesday, June 11, 6:30-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Qzjnjv.

WESTSIDE MAYORAL CANDIDATE FORUM

Everyone knows the west side of Salt Lake City gets no respect. Just look at where they put the new prison and plan to put the polluting machine called the inland port. So it's time to put the gaggle of candidates for Salt Lake mayor on the spot. Are they thinking about the westside? Where do they stand on development, lifestyle and environment? Hear the answers to these and more at the Westside Issues Forum, 2019 SLC Mayoral Candidates. Come see which of the eight prospective politicians are participating—Jim Dabakis, Luz Escamilla, David Garbett, Richard Goldberger, Christian Harrison, David Ibarra, Erin Mendenhall and Stan Penfold. Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Thursday, June 13, 6-9 p.m., free, bit.ly/2EKFHlv.