Citizen Revolt: June 4 

Utah Delegation Talks Food

You may know Utah has refused to take federal dollars to feed hungry kids. Don't think it's a problem? Here's what FeedAmerica.org says: "In Utah, 373,850 people are struggling with hunger—and of them, 135,940 are children. One in seven children struggles with hunger. People facing hunger in Utah are estimated to report needing $179,279,000 more per year to meet their food needs." Utahns Against Hunger is hosting virtual forums on this issue with members of Utah's congressional delegation. Submit questions here for events: https://bit.ly/2XbYcsE

A Conversation with Sen. Romney's Office on Facebook Live, June 8, 4-5 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/2ZQpGpA

A Conversation with Congressman Ben McAdams on Facebook Live, June 12, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. free.

https://bit.ly/2ZYgX4o

Wear Orange Virtually

Gun violence has taken a back seat to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't stopped. Recently, three people lost their lives in Philadelphia, Chicago lost two. And while AZcentral notes that public shootings have quieted down, gun violence is surging. Less than 1% of gun deaths are the result of a mass shooting, according to research by Everytown for Gun Safety. Domestic violence and accidental shootings continue to take lives. Join Utah's Virtual Wear Orange Event on National Gun Violence Awareness Day when Americans and local community partners will band together. You can submit your "I Wear Orange Because ..." statements, stories and tributes at https://bit.ly/IWearOrangeBecause and check out the Facebook page for ways to participate. Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3daGACZ

Vigil For Crime Victims

Few people were able to participate in the 2020 National Crime Victims' Rights Week in April, but the pain continues. Not even a pandemic could stop this important event, which has been held every year since 1981. Join the 2020 National Crime Victims' Rights Vigil for a Facebook Live event to honor all victims and survivors of crime. Organizers ask that you place a blue light and lawn signs/posters on your porch or window starting June 7 until June 13 in a sign of unity. Speakers include community leaders and survivors offering the power of their personal stories. Utah Capitol, 350 S. State, south steps with social distancing, Sunday, June 7, 5-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2ZNZcF5