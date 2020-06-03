 Citizen Revolt: June 4 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

June 03, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: June 4 

Utah Delegation Talks Food, Wear Orange Virtually, Vigil For Crime Victims

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Utah Delegation Talks Food
You may know Utah has refused to take federal dollars to feed hungry kids. Don't think it's a problem? Here's what FeedAmerica.org says: "In Utah, 373,850 people are struggling with hunger—and of them, 135,940 are children. One in seven children struggles with hunger. People facing hunger in Utah are estimated to report needing $179,279,000 more per year to meet their food needs." Utahns Against Hunger is hosting virtual forums on this issue with members of Utah's congressional delegation. Submit questions here for events: https://bit.ly/2XbYcsE

A Conversation with Sen. Romney's Office on Facebook Live, June 8, 4-5 p.m., free.
https://bit.ly/2ZQpGpA

A Conversation with Congressman Ben McAdams on Facebook Live, June 12, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. free.
https://bit.ly/2ZYgX4o

Wear Orange Virtually
Gun violence has taken a back seat to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't stopped. Recently, three people lost their lives in Philadelphia, Chicago lost two. And while AZcentral notes that public shootings have quieted down, gun violence is surging. Less than 1% of gun deaths are the result of a mass shooting, according to research by Everytown for Gun Safety. Domestic violence and accidental shootings continue to take lives. Join Utah's Virtual Wear Orange Event on National Gun Violence Awareness Day when Americans and local community partners will band together. You can submit your "I Wear Orange Because ..." statements, stories and tributes at https://bit.ly/IWearOrangeBecause and check out the Facebook page for ways to participate. Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3daGACZ

Vigil For Crime Victims
Few people were able to participate in the 2020 National Crime Victims' Rights Week in April, but the pain continues. Not even a pandemic could stop this important event, which has been held every year since 1981. Join the 2020 National Crime Victims' Rights Vigil for a Facebook Live event to honor all victims and survivors of crime. Organizers ask that you place a blue light and lawn signs/posters on your porch or window starting June 7 until June 13 in a sign of unity. Speakers include community leaders and survivors offering the power of their personal stories. Utah Capitol, 350 S. State, south steps with social distancing, Sunday, June 7, 5-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2ZNZcF5

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Food Fail

    Gubernatorial Switch, Get the Message?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 3, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: May 28

    Rental Protest, Understanding Financial Statements, Winners & Losers
    • by Katharine Biele
    • May 27, 2020

  • Fear or Frenzy

    Education Watchdogs, All Powerful State of Utah
    • by Katharine Biele
    • May 27, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation