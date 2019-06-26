 Citizen Revolt: June 27 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

June 26, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: June 27 

Hear from the Trib's Report for America team. Learn how to help Utahns in poverty. Plus, get familiar with nonviolent direct action.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

WHAT ABOUT UTAH WOMEN?
Utah's a great place for families. Not so much for women, though. One recent study found the state dead last for women's equality, and another placed it in the middle nationally for quality of life. We were 29th among 50 states for issues like quality of life for working moms. The Salt Lake Tribune's Report for America journalists are teaming up to find out why Utah women are subject to domestic abuse, limited education opportunities and a widening wage gap. Join them to learn more about this yearlong project at the Women in Utah public open house. The Salt Lake Tribune, 90 S. 400 West, Ste. 700, Thursday, June 27, 5-7 p.m., free, bit.ly/2XI73QI.

POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN
Yeah, it looks like the Trump era has ramped up the War on Poor People. The Republican Party seems to believe poor people deserve what they get, which is nothing, and should just get out there and find good jobs. Obviously, it's not that simple. At Utah Poor People's Campaign Volunteer Orientation, you'll hear about the "Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival," launched in Utah alongside 40 other states. This group has influenced Medicaid expansion and is working to "build a powerful fusion movement in Utah that can challenge oppression at the root through political education, nonviolent direct action, electoral organizing, art, media and more," the event's Facebook page says. Main Library, Conference Room C, Thursday, June 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2XbXw7n.

NONVIOLENT CIVIC ACTION
No matter what you think of peaceful protests, there's no doubt they make a statement. Sometimes, that's all that's necessary to get someone's attention. Civil Riot—a collective addressing climate change, racial justice, decolonization, workers' dignity, LGBTQ safety and opportunity—is holding a training session on "how to use nonviolent direct action (NVDA) to resist and overthrow oppressive institutions," the event's Facebook page says. This NVDA Training for Civil Resistance includes theory and exercises in case of an intense situation. Sherwood Park North Pavilion, 1450 W. 400 South, Saturday, June 29, 1-5 p.m., free, bit.ly/2ZlctRO.

