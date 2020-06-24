 Citizen Revolt: June 25 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

June 24, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: June 25 

Protest in Tooele, Health Care Day of Action, Preview of Women's Vote, COVID Testing for LGBTQ

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Protest in Tooele
The pressure continues to end the long-term effects of racism. "We have to change the course of history and demand justice," say organizers of this Peaceful Protest for Black Lives. Although not an official Black Lives Matter event, the protest will bring the message to Tooele. Although African Americans make up only 13 percent of the country, they account for more than 70 percent of the prison population. You may think that the 13th Amendment ended slavery, but it exists today in insidious ways. Bring water, masks, signs and voices ready to demand justice. Meet at the library parking lot to walk to Main and 1000 North. Tooele City Library, 128 W. Vine St., Saturday, June 27, 5 p.m., free.
>https://bit.ly/2CnkeRh

Health Care Day of Action
Join this nationwide ProtectOurCare Story—Sharing and Listening Session to hear about the administration's efforts to unravel the Affordable Care Act. Don't forget Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, too, is among attorneys general who are making a case to the Supreme Court for full repeal the ACA. Let organizers at the Health Policy Project know if you'd like to share your story. Fill out a form at https://bit.ly/2zIa9x8 or email stacy@healthpolicyproject.org. RSVP on Facebook for the online event, Thursday, June 25, 6-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3egYLHw

Preview of Women's Vote
It's been 100 years since women won the vote, and it wasn't easy. This online preview and panel discussion of The Vote from American Experience takes you back to 1913. "The nucleus of the woman suffrage movement had already begun to shift from New York City to Washington, D.C. Alice Paul, a well-educated, driven Quaker of the suffrage movement's third generation, had arrived in DC with the intention of 'spurring national attention and action.'" Online, Wednesday, July 1, 7-8:30 p.m., free. RSVP at https://bit.ly/2YM477q

COVID Testing for LGBTQ
To ensure that the LGBTQ+ community is safe, the University of Utah Health Transgender Health Program, Utah Pride Center and the University of Utah Health Wellness Bus have partnered to provide a safe and accessible site space to get tested for COVID-19 on LGBTQ+ COVID-19 Testing Day. They prefer to test you from your car and ask that you make an appointment, although neither is required. Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main, SLC, Saturday, June 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3dcMnY0

