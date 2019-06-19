 Citizen Revolt: June 20 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

June 19, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: June 20 

Learn how Salt Lake planners try to reuse old buildings. Help feed the city's hungry. Plus, you definitely want to tune into the upcoming mayoral debate.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

REUSING OLD BUILDINGS

It's easy enough to gripe when you see abandoned buildings covered with graffiti and surrounded by trash. Take a walk on the wild side with the Salt Lake City planners at Second Life, New Uses in Old Buildings to see what can be done besides tearing them down and starting over. It's called "adaptive reuse," a way of looking at an old building and giving it new life. "Reuse helps retain the neighborhood's distinct features and tells the story of that place," the event's website says. An old warehouse might become a museum, or a former garage could be converted into a bar or restaurant. New buildings are rising all around us. The character and affordability of neighborhoods, however, is waning. See how this can change. Industry SLC, 537 W. 600 South, Monday, June 24, 6-7:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2MOT5eT.

BURRITO PROJECT OPEN HOUSE

Maybe you've heard of the Burrito Project, the brainchild of Jorge Fierro, the iconic Rico Brand restaurateur who was once homeless himself. Fierro brought the Burrito Project, a nationwide effort, to here to "pay it forward." In Salt Lake City alone, some 16,000 people struggle to find a meal each night. Every week, Fierro's Burrito Project makes some 600-1,000 burritos for the homeless, but it takes volunteers. At Burrito Project SLC Open House, join Fierro "for an evening of burritos and love, sharing the story of who we are and what we do!" according to the event's Facebook page. Rico Brand, 545 W. 700 South, Tuesday, June 25, 7-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Rg1UNa.

MAYOR DEBATE

Do you think you know what the candidates for mayor think? There are eight of them, and they cut a wide swath. Maybe you think you've made up your mind, you know, on name recognition. We're here to encourage you to stretch your mind and go hear how they handle themselves at the SLC Mayor Primary Debate. There might be some subtle but important differences in their thinking on the inland port, on affordable housing or development. These are critical issues for the residents of Salt Lake City and a mayor can steer the policies in any direction. Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Wednesday, June 26, 6:30-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/31oAjhD.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

More by Katharine Biele

  • Let Them In

    The power of protests. Who's really leading the mayor's race? Plus, more spotty gun violence coverage.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 19, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: June 13

    Learn about more oil in Utah. Hear about the state's housing plans. Plus, find out how a carbon tax can help our environment.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 12, 2019

  • Dark Times, High Hopes

    More locals lament the state of the First Amendment. Meanwhile, recent news is reason to celebrate. Plus, don't rejoice just yet for our environment.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 12, 2019
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: June 13

    Learn about more oil in Utah. Hear about the state's housing plans. Plus, find out how a carbon tax can help our environment.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 12, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: June 6

    Help clean up your Wasatch Front. Learn how to talk effectively about climate change. Plus, hear from SLC's mayoral candidates on the west side's development.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 5, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: May 30

    Join the rally downtown as Energy Secretary Rick Perry visits. Learn how to address violence around native populations. Plus, hear mayoral candidates share their thoughts on transportation.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • May 29, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018

  • Meet The Candidates

    Real Women Run, Million Mask March and more.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 1, 2017
Promotions
···

© 2019 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation