Citizen Revolt: June 13 

STOP THE RAILROAD

Oh how we love fossil fuels in Utah! Now there's a plan to build a $1.5 billion rail line that would transport heavy crude from Utah to connections to the Gulf Coast. That's 400,000 barrels a day, in case you're wondering. Because the oil is too thick to put into a pipeline, it has been trucked to Salt Lake refineries. What could possibly go wrong? Opponents call this "a climate disaster that would quadruple oil production in the region." At Stop Funding the Uinta Basin Railway, organizers plan to tell you about the groups funding the project and its effect on the air, public lands and community living in Argyle Canyon. Uintah Conference Center, 313 E. 200 South, Vernal, Thursday, June 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., free, bit.ly/2QTuC6r.

HOUSING AND HOMELESSNESS

Three new homeless resource centers are slated to open this summer, but no one is entirely sure what kind of impact they will have as the homeless population scatters from The Road Home. Join Action Utah Tour & Talk: Spotlight on Housing to hear about state housing policies being considered by the Legislature and to learn about supportive housing and funding. Before or after this lunchtime discussion, you might want to attend a public interim committee meeting to find out more about the workings of our government. Utah Capitol, Seagull Room, 350 N. State, Wednesday, June 19, noon-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Io1joG.

CHOICES: GREEN NEW DEAL OR CARBON TAX?

Everyone—except, of course, the Trump administration—is trying to save the world. But what are the choices as we move steadily toward global warming and catastrophe? At the Green New Deal vs. Carbon Tax Town Hall, the Citizens Climate Lobby helps you parse through the questions and understand just what the Green New Deal means and how a carbon tax can help. The Sierra Club talks about "decarbonizing Rocky Mountain Power," and how to reach 100% renewables by 2030. The choices are clear, if confusing, but the health and lives of Utahns are at stake. The County Library, West Valley branch, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, Thursday, June 20, 6:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2WNqaeJ.