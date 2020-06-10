 Citizen Revolt: June 11 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

June 10, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: June 11 

Protest for Reform, Tribal Town Hall, Domestic Violence Protest

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Protest for Reform
Salt Lake City's mayor has lifted the curfew and protests continue peacefully. While civility is the Utah way, protests will continue until legislators wake up to the fact that reform is needed. Black Lives Matter Utah—Protesting for Police Reform is holding a rally to push for police accountability and transparency from lawmakers who have long ignored the problem of racially charged police killings. In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, BLM has a message to those who think the radical left is leading demonstrations: "We do not destroy property or incite violence. We believe in self defense only. All activists must wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. We will have designated areas." Salt Lake City and County Building, 451 S. State, Salt Lake City, Wednesday, June 10, 6 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/2zUEB7z

Tribal Town Hall
Despite their proud history, Utah's Native Americans have to overcome obstacles that most Utahns don't face. They have a disproportionally higher incidence of COVID-19, have greater economic challenges, must overcome voting obstacles and now—the census! The Utah Tribal Town Hall is bringing in tribal representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau and Navajo Nation Census 2020 to talk about why the census is important, how to take part and who can help. This is a virtual presentation with an opportunity to ask questions after. Thursday, June 18, 7-8 p.m., free. The Facebook page has ways to join by phone/tablet: https://bit.ly/3gZ5ZBO
Or join by url: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86781564857

Domestic Violence Protest
During the pandemic, calls about domestic violence appear to have dropped, but it's thought that violence continues behind locked doors. Even if an abuser is taken to court, the chances are that he or she will be given preferential treatment. Families Against Domestic Violence will hold a Protest Against Family Court and Criminal Court to bring these issues to light. "The Family Court can go by hearsay and not solid evidence to take custody of children from healthy families," they say. And in criminal court, "male and female domestic violence aggressors are being smacked on the hand for serious crimes and skating away from their crimes." Practice social distancing and wear a mask at the Scott Matheson Courthouse, 450 S. State, Salt Lake City, Monday, June 15, 1-4 p.m., free.
https://bit.ly/30dK1Fk

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Clean the Slate

    Loosen the Regs, Diversity Shuffle
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 10, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: June 4

    Utah Delegation Talks Food, Wear Orange Virtually, Vigil For Crime Victims
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 3, 2020

  • Food Fail

    Gubernatorial Switch, Get the Message?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 3, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: June 4

    Utah Delegation Talks Food, Wear Orange Virtually, Vigil For Crime Victims
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 3, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: May 28

    Rental Protest, Understanding Financial Statements, Winners & Losers
    • by Katharine Biele
    • May 27, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: May 21

    Student Loan Help, Head Start Updates, Business Resources.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • May 20, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation