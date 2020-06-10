Citizen Revolt: June 11 

click to enlarge

Protest for Reform

Salt Lake City's mayor has lifted the curfew and protests continue peacefully. While civility is the Utah way, protests will continue until legislators wake up to the fact that reform is needed. Black Lives Matter Utah—Protesting for Police Reform is holding a rally to push for police accountability and transparency from lawmakers who have long ignored the problem of racially charged police killings. In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, BLM has a message to those who think the radical left is leading demonstrations: "We do not destroy property or incite violence. We believe in self defense only. All activists must wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. We will have designated areas." Salt Lake City and County Building, 451 S. State, Salt Lake City, Wednesday, June 10, 6 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/2zUEB7z

Tribal Town Hall

Despite their proud history, Utah's Native Americans have to overcome obstacles that most Utahns don't face. They have a disproportionally higher incidence of COVID-19, have greater economic challenges, must overcome voting obstacles and now—the census! The Utah Tribal Town Hall is bringing in tribal representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau and Navajo Nation Census 2020 to talk about why the census is important, how to take part and who can help. This is a virtual presentation with an opportunity to ask questions after. Thursday, June 18, 7-8 p.m., free. The Facebook page has ways to join by phone/tablet: https://bit.ly/3gZ5ZBO

Or join by url: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86781564857

Domestic Violence Protest

During the pandemic, calls about domestic violence appear to have dropped, but it's thought that violence continues behind locked doors. Even if an abuser is taken to court, the chances are that he or she will be given preferential treatment. Families Against Domestic Violence will hold a Protest Against Family Court and Criminal Court to bring these issues to light. "The Family Court can go by hearsay and not solid evidence to take custody of children from healthy families," they say. And in criminal court, "male and female domestic violence aggressors are being smacked on the hand for serious crimes and skating away from their crimes." Practice social distancing and wear a mask at the Scott Matheson Courthouse, 450 S. State, Salt Lake City, Monday, June 15, 1-4 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/30dK1Fk