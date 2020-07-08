Citizen Revolt: July 9 

click to enlarge

Racial Equality March

No, they haven't stopped, and they won't until something changes. The March for Racial Equality—Salt Lake City is taking a stand against "acts of inhumane violence, discrimination of any form and political corruption" in a peaceful protest. Plan to wear black and masks to this event. Organizer Insurgence focuses on its key principles of diversity, equality, intersectionality and restorative justice. Not only do they want to bring awareness to racial discrimination, but also to support local businesses and nonprofits in doing so. 916 E. Laird Ave., Friday, July 10, 6-9 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2ZymnBr

One Response to Bigotry

It might be informative to learn about how other communities are breaking the cycle of hate. Two residents of Whitefish, Montana, will tell the story of how their community came together after a white supremacist website targeted three Jewish families with "thousands of hate-filled screeds directed at the families. These included death and gassing threats, and photos of the families with a yellow star on their foreheads—superimposed over the gates of Auschwitz." It was fueled by Whitefish resident and white supremacist Richard Spencer, but what followed was extraordinary. Join Rabbi Allen Secher and author Ina Albert in an online talk as they discuss the threats and reaction to them in A Community's Response to Bigotry and Hate, Wednesday, July 15, 7-8 p.m., free, email ashapiro@shalomutah.org for link. https://bit.ly/3e491lT

Letters to Effect Change

Sometimes it's the written word that changes minds. Op-eds and letters to the editor are a growing influence in the arena of protest. They can help shape opinion, which can later forge helpful legislation. It's important to let policy makers know what the public thinks and wants. Physical protests can only do so much, but written rationales can be mind-changing.

Publications are still a predominant form of communication, and officials take note of the letters to get a sense of the community reaction to events and challenges.

Learn How to Write Effective Op-Eds and Letters to the Editor with some of the most effective citizen lobbyists around: Salt Lake Indivisible. They'll cover everything you need to know, right up to submission. When you can't knock on doors, write letters. Online course, Saturday, July 11, 10-11 a.m., free. Register: https://bit.ly/3eXbGPl