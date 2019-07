click to enlarge

ISLAMOPHOBIA AND THE MAYORAL RACE

There is no lack of forums, debates and candidates for the Salt Lake City mayor's race. The Emerald Mayoral Forum addresses a hidden issue in our community during this era of heightened fear and distrust. Six candidates participate in a round robin-style forum "to talk about issues within the Muslim community, systemic roots to Islamophobia and how we can make Salt Lake City feel like home to Muslims," the event's website says. Questions will come from the Muslim community and from the audience. SLCC South City Campus, 1575 S. State, Tuesday, July 9, 6-9 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Yg84jf.

POLICE SHOOTINGS PANEL

You want to trust the police, but as more and more people fall to deadly officer-involved shootings, what's missing is understanding. How do we reduce the situations that lead to these incidents? Organizers of Officer Involved Shootings in Utah: A Panel Discussion note that in 2018, Utah had a record number of officer-involved critical incidents. Panelists include Lex Scott from Black Lives Matter, Chief Mike Brown from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Dave Newlin from Utah Against Police Brutality, and Josianne Petit from Mama and Papa Panthers. The panel is moderated by Anna Thomas, policy analyst for Voices for Utah Children. University of Utah College of Social Work, 395 S. 1500 East, Wednesday, July 10, 6-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Yfp4G1.

SOCIAL MOVEMENTS TOWN HALL

You've probably been involved in one. Over the past several years, social movements have burst on the scene in an effort to give voice to the unheard. These large, sometimes informal, groupings of individuals or organizations focus on specific political or social issues. Think about the Women's March, March for Our Lives and even the white nationalist rallies. Social movements are meant to carry out, resist, or undo a social change. Join one another at the KRCL Marmalade Town Hall Series to talk about the benefits and dangers of this growing phenomenon. Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Thursday, July 11, 7-9 p.m., free, bit.ly/2YhIavt.