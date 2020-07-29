 Citizen Revolt: July 30 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

July 29, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: July 30 

Pacific Islander Town Hall, Will the Silent Majority Get Woke?, March for the Voiceless, Privacy With Facial Rec

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Pacific Islander Town Hall
While COVID-19 spreads across this DIY state, Pacific Islanders are one of the hardest hit communities. In fact, they have the second highest infection rate in the state—and the highest in the nation. The reasons are complicated: reduced access to healthcare, higher levels of poverty, crowded housing, multigenerational households and underlying health conditions. An upcoming town hall will cover what to do if you or someone you know becomes positive for COVID-19, how to navigate COVID-19 in culturally relevant ways and tips for essential workers as well as safety practices. Featuring Matt Ellsworth, Oreta Mapu Tupola, Rev. Tevita Uesi, and Verona Sagato Mauga, this virutal Pacific Islander Community Town Hall will be held Friday, July 31, 7-8 p.m., free. Zoom: https://bit.ly/PITownHall-7-31, Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/utahmca

Will the Silent Majority Get Woke?
In a nation so divided and facing violence in reaction, the Civilized Awakening Rally offers a message of hope and unity. The rally will address awakening the silent majority, stirring minds to a new narrative, nationwide violence and civil unrest as well as cancel culture and its effects. "Let's stand together and unify all citizens. We each have a voice but, more importantly, the ability to create a brighter future here and now for all individuals!" organizers say. James Sullivan, brother of John who leads Insurgence, will also be joining. Utah Capitol south steps, 350 N. State, Saturday, Aug. 1, 5:30– 7:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2WOK5sA

March for the Voiceless
The issue of child sex abuse and human trafficking remains with us even during a pandemic. This "Be a Voice for the Voiceless" march will shine a light on the problem and collect donations for trauma victims and the fight against human trafficking. Wear blue and bring posters, but T-shirts, masks and other merchandise will be for sale. Since stay-at-home orders were issued, the National Sexual Assault Hotline has seen more than half its calls from children under the age of 18. Both in-person and online offenses have increased dramatically. Corner of 500 North and Columbus Street, Thursday, July 30, meet at 5:30 p.m.; march at 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2ZWJlUf

Privacy With Facial Rec
Hear what the lawyers think about facial recognition and the future of privacy at SLCUU Summer Forum: "Facial Recognition and Privacy." This new technology can be used for general surveillance without your knowledge. "The biggest danger is that this technology will be used for general, suspicion-less surveillance systems," the ACLU warns. Join attorney Randy Dryer of the U of U Honors Program to learn what you can and can't do in this environment. Zoom, Sunday, Aug. 2, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Register at slcuu.org/sundays/summer-forum

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: July 23

    Anti-Gerrymandering Training, Rally for School Masks, Housing Crisis Explained
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 22, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: July 16

    Black Lives Still Matter, Youth Speak Out, Ogden Police Reform Rally, Workplace Microaggressions
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 15, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: July 9

    Racial Equality March, One Response to Bigotry, Letters to Effect Change
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 8, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation