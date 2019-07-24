 Citizen Revolt: July 25 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

July 24, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: July 25 

Learn more about the risks of an inland port near the Great Salt Lake. Hear from local mayors on climate change. Plus, listen to the mayoral candidates' thoughts on our environment.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

INLAND PORT REDUX
If you want to know what all the yelling was about, why the governor called it "borderline terrorism," and just what an inland port really is, then drop by the Liberation Forum: Stop the Inland Port! Deeda Seed of the Center for Biodiversity speaks about the environmental and economic risks of siting the port near the Great Salt Lake. "This project is touted by real estate speculators, trucking industry executives and manufacturers as a job creator, but most of those jobs will be undignified and incredibly low-wage," the event's Facebook page says. Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Saturday, July 27, 3-4 p.m., free, bit.ly/2JTGp1h.

MAYORS' TOWN HALL ON CLIMATE
In what sounds like a bar joke, the Citizens' Climate Lobby has managed to round up three mayors, two professors and a student to talk about solutions. At the Mayors' Town Hall on Air and Climate Solutions, panelists include Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson, Heber Mayor Kelleen Potter and Park City Mayor Andy Beerman. BYU Professor of Humanities and the Environment Christopher Oscarson, University of Utah Professor of Atmospheric Science Logan Mitchell, and high school student Mia Vinding offer scientific and fact-based theories on the future of climate change. Local mayors have taken up the challenge, launching clean energy programs in their communities. Park City Library, Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Wednesday, July 31, 6:30-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2LWqi61.

ENVIRONMENT AND THE CANDIDATES
The latest Salt Lake City mayoral debate centers on the environment and social justice issues. At the Utah Sierra Club 2019 Salt Lake City Mayoral Debate, "candidates will be given an opportunity to showcase their ideas to positively transform Utah's environment; amid a growing population, air quality challenges, nuclear threats," as well as "beloved but threatened national forest areas," the event's website says. With eight candidates running for the open mayoral seat, answers will shed light on their differences in style, management and priority. Main Library,210 E. 400 South, 616-485-8290, Thursday, Aug. 1, 6-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/32zvQJt.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

More by Katharine Biele

  • Little Silos, Little Silos

    An idea for smaller nuclear plants. Racism sounds like, well, racism. Plus, full steam ahead for the renewable energy movement.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 24, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: July 18

    Have your voice heard on the Uinta Basin Railway. Help migrant families in need. Plus, join the protest against animal cruelty at this year's Days of '47.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 17, 2019

  • Borderline Wrong

    Are we really calling the recent inland port protests "borderline terrorism?" Keyboard warriors take to the interwebs to let the public know. Plus, mining companies keep wanting to soak up Utah's natural resources.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 17, 2019
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: July 18

    Have your voice heard on the Uinta Basin Railway. Help migrant families in need. Plus, join the protest against animal cruelty at this year's Days of '47.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 17, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: July 11

    More inland port meetings are coming. Fight for human rights and dignity. Plus, check out the latest mayoral debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 10, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: July 4

    Hear from the mayoral candidates on is sues within the Muslim community. Learn about Utah's recent record number of officer-involved shootings. Plus, join a town hall to discuss the recent wave of social movements.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 3, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018

  • Citizen Revolt: April 19

    In one week, you can change the world.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 18, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2019 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation