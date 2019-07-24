Citizen Revolt: July 25 

click to enlarge

INLAND PORT REDUX

If you want to know what all the yelling was about, why the governor called it "borderline terrorism," and just what an inland port really is, then drop by the Liberation Forum: Stop the Inland Port! Deeda Seed of the Center for Biodiversity speaks about the environmental and economic risks of siting the port near the Great Salt Lake. "This project is touted by real estate speculators, trucking industry executives and manufacturers as a job creator, but most of those jobs will be undignified and incredibly low-wage," the event's Facebook page says. Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Saturday, July 27, 3-4 p.m., free, bit.ly/2JTGp1h.

MAYORS' TOWN HALL ON CLIMATE

In what sounds like a bar joke, the Citizens' Climate Lobby has managed to round up three mayors, two professors and a student to talk about solutions. At the Mayors' Town Hall on Air and Climate Solutions, panelists include Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson, Heber Mayor Kelleen Potter and Park City Mayor Andy Beerman. BYU Professor of Humanities and the Environment Christopher Oscarson, University of Utah Professor of Atmospheric Science Logan Mitchell, and high school student Mia Vinding offer scientific and fact-based theories on the future of climate change. Local mayors have taken up the challenge, launching clean energy programs in their communities. Park City Library, Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Wednesday, July 31, 6:30-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2LWqi61.

ENVIRONMENT AND THE CANDIDATES

The latest Salt Lake City mayoral debate centers on the environment and social justice issues. At the Utah Sierra Club 2019 Salt Lake City Mayoral Debate, "candidates will be given an opportunity to showcase their ideas to positively transform Utah's environment; amid a growing population, air quality challenges, nuclear threats," as well as "beloved but threatened national forest areas," the event's website says. With eight candidates running for the open mayoral seat, answers will shed light on their differences in style, management and priority. Main Library,210 E. 400 South, 616-485-8290, Thursday, Aug. 1, 6-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/32zvQJt.