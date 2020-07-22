Citizen Revolt: July 23 

click to enlarge

Anti-Gerrymandering Training

When Utah passed the citizen initiative on redistricting, a lot of people were confused. Redistricting? They thought it was supposed to be about gerrymandering, the biennial chess game of placing voters in districts that were safe for incumbent politicians. It was, but the terminology is confusing, and you may want to know now how an independent advisory commission will function in this very Republican-partisan state.

Join the online Redistricting 101 Panel to learn everything you need to know about the practice and how it may or may not affect election outcomes. Members of the League of Women Voters of Utah will teach the history and importance of redistricting, and the Better Boundaries team will provide a refresher on how redistricting will work now that Prop 4 is the law. Tuesday, July 28, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom, free. https://bit.ly/2CF0VCT