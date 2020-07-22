 Citizen Revolt: July 23 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

July 22, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: July 23 

Anti-Gerrymandering Training, Rally for School Masks, Housing Crisis Explained

By
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Anti-Gerrymandering Training
When Utah passed the citizen initiative on redistricting, a lot of people were confused. Redistricting? They thought it was supposed to be about gerrymandering, the biennial chess game of placing voters in districts that were safe for incumbent politicians. It was, but the terminology is confusing, and you may want to know now how an independent advisory commission will function in this very Republican-partisan state.

Join the online Redistricting 101 Panel to learn everything you need to know about the practice and how it may or may not affect election outcomes. Members of the League of Women Voters of Utah will teach the history and importance of redistricting, and the Better Boundaries team will provide a refresher on how redistricting will work now that Prop 4 is the law. Tuesday, July 28, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom, free. https://bit.ly/2CF0VCT

Rally for School Masks
The governor is loath to mandate masks in the state, but parents and teachers continue to worry about a risky return to school in the fall. Wear a mask to this rally and maintain social distance. "We need to show our governor that schools should only open up if it is safe, and that kids and teachers and staff are valuable to the state of Utah!" organizers say.

Parents are protesting at this Mask-in for Safe Schools to encourage a blended learning model option and CDC workplace compliant HVAC systems. The fear of anti-maskers and their actions only complicates the process to keep schools safe. Utah Capitol, 350 N. State, Thursday, July 23, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/2DT7eDG

Housing Crisis Explained
The news has been full of frightening facts about high rents, evictions and homelessness. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem and placed it squarely in the laps of government officials. While the state is doing little, Salt Lake County and City are preparing worst-case scenarios.

Responding to a Housing Crisis During a Pandemic is a 45-minute panel discussion on Facebook Live about how state and local government can address the housing crisis during a pandemic. On the panel will be Salt Lake City Councilmember Chris Wharton, County Councilwoman Shireen Ghorbani, state Rep. Sandra Hollins and state Sen. Derek Kitchen. Facebook Live, Wednesday, July 29, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/2WwZehY

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns.

