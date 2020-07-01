 Citizen Revolt: July 2 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

July 01, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: July 2 

Freedom Fest for Black Lives, Armed Protest for Police Reform, Housing in the Pandemic, Animal Cruelty Protest.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Freedom Fest for Black Lives
"We are holding the country's birthday hostage until liberty is granted to all of its people." That's quite a statement on how America will be celebrating Independence Day this year. Sponsored by Insurgence TV, the festival is meant as a call to action to say Black Lives Matter and to raise funds for local organizations to make it "more than just a one-day celebration of Black excellence but an ongoing movement towards justice and change. Food, DJs, prizes, fireworks and more are offered at this peaceful event, Celebrating Black Excellence-Freedom Fest, where masks are required. Sugar House Park, 1045 E. 2100 South, Saturday, July 4, 4-11:30 p.m., free/donation. https://bit.ly/2YyFUm3

Armed Protest for Police Reform
In an oxymoronic movement, Peaceful Armed Protest/Car Meet is welcoming open carry to an event where police reform will be discussed. "Keep it civil and as apolitical as possible," organizers say. And if firearms don't cause an uproar, the fact that they're asking you to wear masks might. The event presupposes free expression and asks people to stay in cars or stay safe. #fillthestreets Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, Sunday, July 5, 9:11 a.m.-12:12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/383leWp

Housing in the Pandemic
Hear from the Governor's Economic Response Task Force housing subcommittee about the impact of COVID-19 on the rental and housing markets. "Never have the economic conditions underlying my forecast been as uncertain and fast-moving as the COVID-19 market, due to the extreme volatility expected in Utah's job market over the next several months," notes the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. Still, there are plans to respond to the challenges. Are they enough? Are they the best? You can join this Virtual Summer Speaker Series: Utah Leads Together on Housing to find out from the movers and shakers. Thursday, July 9, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m., $15/nonmembers. https://bit.ly/3eCnndX

Animal Cruelty Protest
It's that time of year for fairs and rodeos —and attention to the treatment of animals. Protest Cruelty at Oakley Rodeo will be outside the rodeo where the Utah Animal Rights Coalition will be showing videos depicting the cruelty to rodeo animals—"steers with broken bones, cowboys shocking steers and horses with electric prods, and baby animals being slammed to the ground." It doesn't sound very kid-friendly, but UARC wants attention drawn to the fact that rodeos are exempt from animal-cruelty laws in Utah. Oakley Rodeo, 4300 UT-32, Oakley, Friday, July 3, 6:30-8 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/3eCCFzC

