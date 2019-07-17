 Citizen Revolt: July 18 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

July 17, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: July 18 

Have your voice heard on the Uinta Basin Railway. Help migrant families in need. Plus, join the protest against animal cruelty at this year's Days of '47.

By
news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

OIL TRAIN PUBLIC MEETING
Can you say oil? Lots of it? The proposed Uinta Basin Railway oil train would quadruple oil extraction in the region with devastating side effects. Production could go from 80,000 barrels a day to between 225,000 and 350,000 barrels of oil per day. This would inevitably increase air pollution and harm the public lands and water. "Fossil fuel development requires large amounts of water," organizers of #StoptheUBR say. "At a time when water security for the region is more tenuous than ever, increased oil development unleashed by the Uinta Basin Railway would threaten the region's water supply." Instead, area residents want money spent to transition away from fossil fuels. Join the Salt Lake Uinta Basin Railway Oil Train Public Meeting to make your voice heard. Radisson Hotel, 215 W. South Temple, Friday, July 19, 10 a.m.-noon, free, bit.ly/2Y0QNgW.

MIGRANT FAMILIES SUPPLY DRIVE
Yes, there's a crisis at the southern border, but it's not what the president thinks. Once migrant families are released from detention, they will be in need of basic necessities, donations to help sustain them through the process. Border patrol facilities are not taking donations while families are detained, but nonprofit group Lifting Hands International is partnering with other groups to bundle kits of socks, underwear and shoelaces. You can help or donate in bulk to Supplies Drive for Migrant Families. Just add your name to the donation form. 5913 S. Highland Drive, Saturday, July 20, 3 p.m., free, bit.ly/2G9rTSd.

ANIMAL CRUELTY PROTEST
Everyone loves the rodeo—especially the Days of '47 Rodeo. The Utah Animal Rights Coalition is asking you to think about what these rodeos do to the animals. "Calves and steers are violently yanked and slammed to the ground; bulls are driven mad with flanking straps to buck. We know that these animals feel pain just like the cats and dogs in our homes," the group's Facebook page says. All this in the name of entertainment. In recognition that protests can turn violent, the coalition asks you to dress respectably and be on your best behavior so as not to detract from the mission to Protest Animal Cruelty at Days Of '47 Rodeo. Utah State Fairpark, northwest corner of 1000 West and North Temple, Saturday, July 20, 7-8:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2XXADVE.

