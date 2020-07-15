Citizen Revolt: July 16 

click to enlarge

Black Lives Still Matter

Systems take time to change. They are stubborn, and the people who run them are resistant to change. If you don't want to wait for that resistance to erode, then you need to join this ever-growing movement. We Stand in Silence—Blackout will be a four-hour vigil against police brutality as demonstrators demand justice in the wake of George Floyd's death. Protesters want Gov. Gary Herbert to sign the Peace Officer Amendments in HB 5007 and demand discrimination awareness training, tactical rule changes, body camera requirements and easily identifiable badge numbers, among other reforms that include morals and ethics training. They ask everyone to wear black clothing, wear a mask and come in peace. Utah Capitol, 350 N. State, Saturday, July 18, 7 a.m. free.

Facebook.com/events/987654871705213

Youth Speak Out

It's time to hear from our youth about racism and its effect on the younger generation. Our Voices Matter Youth Rally will provide that opportunity for young activists. "Their voices need to be heard and uplifted. They will talk about their experiences and solutions to help stop racism in today's climate," organizers say. Join the movement, hear the music and stay for the Q&A segment. Riverdale Park, 4300 Parker Drive, Riverdale, Wednesday, July 22, 7-9 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2DnaHKh

Ogden Police Reform Rally

Police Reform Now organizers say the Ogden mayor and police chief have been unwilling to move forward with police reform, noting, "They do not want to adopt the 8 Can't Wait or any other reforms we are pushing for to make our citizens and police more safe." A research-based plan from Campaign Zero offers eight immediate steps that organizers say could make a major dent in the amount of police violence or killings of civilians."Theycompareduse of force guidelines from a hundred of the country's largest police departments to come up with theirrecommendations," according to Business Insider. Ogden Police Department, 2186 Lincoln Ave., Ogden, Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., free/wear mask & social distance. https://bit.ly/2CiCRG2

Workplace Microaggressions

Working from home may be a welcome relief for many women of color. In this interactive webinar titled Navigating Workplace Microaggressions for Women of Color: Parts 2 + 3, Jodi-Ann Burey will "go through case study examples on the experiences women of color face at work and explore the options for managing your mindset and constructing an effective response." Participants are encouraged to share their own experiences. This is an online event, but if tickets are sold out, email hello@jodiannburey.com. Thursday, July 16, 12-1 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/2ZZgqh0