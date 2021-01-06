Citizen Revolt: January 7 

click to enlarge

COVID and the Navajo

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Navajo Nation disproportionately, much of it due to the barriers to health and opportunity. By June 2020, 277 Navajos had died from the virus. University of New Mexico professor Jennifer Nez Denetdale will examine the impact of the pandemic on the Navajo Nation at The Navajo Nation and the COVID-19 Pandemic With Jennifer Nez Denetdale, Ph.D. "As the first-ever Diné (Navajo) to earn a Ph.D. in history, Denetdale is a strong advocate for Native peoples and strives to foster academic excellence in the next generation of students interested in Indigenous studies," organizers say. Space is limited. Virtual, Saturday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m., free. http://bit.ly/2KFBHcg

Racism Documentary

The film Cincinnati Goddamn was released just as 2013's Black Lives Matter movement began to gain traction. While it investigates the city's complicated history with anti-Black racism and police brutality, the message is clearly more far-reaching and includes perspectives from all sides of the conflict. "Join the Worthington Community Relations Commission and the Wexner Center for the Arts for a documentary and discussion focused on racism and the power of grassroots activism," organizers say. This Documentary Discussion About Racism and Grassroots Activism presented by the Worthington Community Relations Commission will be a conversation with filmmakers April Martin and Paul Hill and a link to view the documentary in advance. Virtual, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 5 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3pGGPeZ

Children and Homelessness

In 2017, 35 percent of the homeless in Utah were families with children. That means 281 homeless families and 164 unaccompanied youth, according to the Fourth Street Clinic. "Homelessness has a huge impact on children, interfering with healthy development and ability to succeed in school," they say. Join the Coalition of Religious Communities at Solutions for Child Homelessness to learn about ideas to reduce child homelessness. They will also preview the upcoming 2021 legislative session. Topics include why Utah needs to do more to reduce family homelessness, how recent improvements to federal housing credits increase the value of state investments in affordable housing, and how Medicaid can be used to fund outreach and case management for families that have experienced homelessness. Facebook Live, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m., free. http://bit.ly/3hxduk0

Legislative Previews

You never know what those Utah legislators are up to and, even when they're in session, you may still be in the dark. Join the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters at The Annual Legislative Forum to hear from four legislators about what's coming. Virtual, Sat. Jan. 9, 10 a.m., free. http://bit.ly/3aX4K5E. If you miss that one, join the United Way's Legislative Preview featuring 10 legislators including the House speaker and Senate president. Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 14, 12 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/34X2OX2