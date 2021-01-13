Citizen Revolt: January 14 

click to enlarge

Downwinders Then and Now

If you think it's just a sad part of history, you need to look around you and at the attempts to rejuvenate nuclear testing. You have a chance to join an enlightening discussion with award-winning writer, cinematographer and producer John Howe in a PBS preview of his latest documentary at Downwinders and the Radioactive West Virtual Meet & Greet. "Panelists Mary Dickson and Dr. Heidi Hansen will discuss the unsettling stories of those affected by environmental contamination due to nuclear testing in Nevada in the 1950s and the federal government's willful neglect. The film presents a compelling narrative about the fallout of nuclear testing that resulted in a decades-long debate over cancer rates, the steep cost of patriotism and the responsibility of a nation to protect its citizens," organizers say. Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., free. RSVP: JTouma@PBSUtah.org. http://bit.ly/35m3Iwj

MLK Car Rally

In this era of Black Lives Matter and violence, it's the perfect time to remember civil rights crusader Martin Luther King Jr. Of course, there will be an entire week devoted to King's legacy. Take to the streets on MLK Day and join modern-day activists for "Good Trouble": the spirit of the 1960s and the struggle for equality—qualities that John Lewis wanted young people to experience. The University of Utah is kicking off the week with the MLK Week Car Rally, a re-imagined march from Mary W. Jackson Elementary School to Rice-Eccles Stadium. Be part of the movement. Mary W. Jackson Elementary School parking lot, 750 W. 200 North,Monday, Jan. 18, 2:30 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3owOP1S

Child Homelessness

Children can't "pull themselves up by the bootstraps" or whatever the conservative mantra is. In Utah, 87,000 children are experiencing life in a homeless family, according to the 2020 Kids Count Profile. As the legislative session begins, you may join the Coalition of Religious Communities in a weekly Zoom call with legislators to find out what is happening with policy efforts to reduce child homelessness and how the public can get involved with the legislative process. This is the best chance to make your voices heard, as the Legislature meets for only 45 days each year. Lawmakers do listen to their constituents, and this—Child Homelessness update for Week 1 of the Utah Legislative Session—is your time to hear from your representatives. Virtual, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/35ghMaS

LGBTQ Survival Guide

These are difficult times as communities fend off the effects of the pandemic and deal with racism and bias in all aspects of life. Thrive125: The LGBTQ+ Survival Guide to Pandemics features LGBTQ+ survivors of the AIDS pandemic and young leaders of the LGBTQ+ community share their stories of community and resilience during troubled times, organizers say. Hear them—historians, filmmakers, radio producers and community organizers—in their own words. Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3rQnIkm