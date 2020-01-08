Citizen Revolt: Jan. 9 

click to enlarge

LEGISLATIVE FORUM PREVIEW

Here's a chance to hear legislators from both sides of the aisle weigh in on the upcoming legislative session. Sens. Kathleen Riebe, D-Salt Lake City, and Kirk Cullimore, R-Salt Lake City, join Reps. Elizabeth Weight, D-West Valley, and Brad Daw, R-Orem, to answer questions you have about legislation and priorities for the year. Hot topics like ballot initiatives, Medicaid expansion and tax reform will be on the table at this Annual Legislative Forum sponsored by the American Association of University Women and League of Women Voters. Girl Scouts of Utah office, 445 E. 4500 South, Saturday, Jan. 11, 9-11 a.m., free, bit.ly/2FifHOg

LEGISLATIVE ADVOCACY TRAINING

Gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action is getting ready for the upcoming legislative session by offering advocacy training for firearm safety legislation. They will be reviewing bills to support, such as Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) and universal background checks on all gun sales. You'll also learn about the legislative process and how to talk effectively to key legislators during the session. Training for Advocacy Day and Legislative Session highlights "how we work together to ensure everyone is comfortable with our messaging and speaking to legislators directly," the group's website says. Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, Saturday, Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m.-noon, free, every.tw/2MP1yMH

SOLAR ON THE TRUST LANDS

How to combat global warming? One way might be to start at the state level to encourage solar development. The Stegner Center Green Bag—Solar Development Panel addresses the expanding utility-scale solar energy leasing program by the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration. SITLA has acquired federal parcels for solar development, and you will hear a review of solar leasing programs, their terms, the site selection criteria and transmission challenges. Where SITLA has leased land for oil and gas exploration, this solar venture offers new opportunities for carbon-free energy. S. J. Quinney College of Law, 383 S. University St., Moot Courtroom, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 12:15-1:15 p.m., free, bit.ly/2ZLNo3U