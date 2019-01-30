 Citizen Revolt: Jan. 31 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

January 30, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Jan. 31 

Learn how politics and the environment intertwine. Weigh in on the ecological and community impacts of the inland port. Plus, hear from the experts why journalism matters.

By
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

ENVIRONMENTAL RACISM
Who gets hurt most in what is becoming a culture of pollution? You might not be surprised that race plays a part and that people of color are often more adversely affected. At Race, Place and the Politics of Pollution, you hear from professor Robert D. Bullard, often described as the father of environmental justice. He is a leading voice against environmental racism, and an award-winning author of 18 books that address sustainable development, urban land use, community reinvestment, climate justice, community resilience and regional equity. See how politics and the environment intertwine and what you can do to address the problem. S. J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah, Moot Courtroom, Level 6, 383 S. University St., Thursday, Jan. 31, noon-1:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2RPMwuF.

INLAND PORT FORUM
Don't let them shut you out of one of the most crucial decisions facing the Wasatch Front. The Community Forum on the Inland Port examines the ecological and community impacts of a development that will bring in caravans of trucks, trains and freight to 16,000 acres of fragile land. "At the forum, we will discuss the risks of increased diesel truck and train traffic, the threats to air quality, the potential for water, light and noise pollution and loss of wildlife habitat," the event's Facebook page says. The negotiations and plans for this massive undertaking have been done largely without public input. Now is the time to take action and learn how you and the land you love will be affected. Utah State Fairpark, Zion Building, 155 N. 1000 West, Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2HybD0h.

FIRST AMENDMENT FORUM
OK, the #fakenews. What do you think of the media today? At Free Press = Free Society: Why Journalism Matters, you learn about the press vs. the trolls and how social media plays into First Amendment rights. "Journalists in America are often derided as 'the enemy of the people' and their work dismissed as 'fake,'" Jennifer Napier-Pearce, editor of The Salt Lake Tribune, says in a news release for the event. Here, she presents her argument about how reporters do their jobs and why protecting journalism is more important than ever to our democracy. Whether you believe the news or not, this is certain to be an important and enlightening discussion, and one every media user should take part in. Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood St., Midvale, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 7-8:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2UhcBPM.

Tags:

