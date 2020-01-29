Citizen Revolt: Jan. 30 

click to enlarge

LEGISLATIVE BOOTCAMP

Take a deep breath and steel yourself for what's coming. The 2020 Legislature is about to erupt with its usual hidden agendas, longwinded testimonials and last-minute legislation. No, you can't just hold your hands over your ears and hope things will turn out fine. Take advantage of the 2020 Legislative Bootcamp & Preview—"An opportunity to ensure the voices of Utah's emerging leaders (millennials and Gen-Zers) are heard on Capitol Hill during the 2020 legislative session," according to the Emerging Leaders Initiative of Utah. You'll learn how the process works, which bills are more likely to affect you, how to talk to legislators and how to become an informed and engaged citizen. Publik Coffee Roasters, 975 S. West Temple, Thursday, Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m., free/register, bit.ly/3aKNzSv

AIR QUALITY CITIZENSHIP

If you're really concerned about the stifling inversions, the unfettered building boom and—oh yeah—your health, then you should learn more about why it's all happening and what you can do. At Air Quality and Active Citizenship, you'll hear from some of the best: Logan E. Mitchell, assistant professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences; Scott Williams, HEAL Utah's executive director; and Jonny Vasic, executive director of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. You might find that it's not all hopeless if you take a stand, and understand the problem. Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Monday, Feb. 3, noon-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2TTZ2J7

INLAND PORT RALLY

After a 13-page report detailing the physical and political toxicity of an inland port, the next step is to rally in peaceful protest against worsening air quality, the use of dirty fossil fuels, the harm it will inflict on wildlife and the Great Salt Lake ecosystem, and of course, the impact on the quality of life in neighboring communities. Isn't that enough? Apparently, it hasn't changed a single mind among the inland port elite, who continue to push forward with this unwise money-making scheme. Life along the Wasatch Front isn't all about business. As the recent tax reform referendum shows, the public and its outrage can have a huge effect on public policy. Don't stop now. Come to the Repeal the Port Rally inthe State Capitol Rotunda and listen to expert speakers and inspirational music. Capitol Rotunda, 350 N. State, Monday, Feb. 3, 4-5 p.m., free, bit.ly/30dAyL4