 Citizen Revolt: Jan. 23

January 22, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Jan. 23 

Join others to remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Rally against the potential for a war with Iran. Plus, make your voice heard regarding this year's ERA push.

By
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

MLK WEEK FACING EVERYTHING
"If there is no struggle, there is no progress." That's from Frederick Douglass, the social reformer and abolitionist whom Donald Trump thought was still alive. Aisha Moodie-Mills carries on his legacy as a respected advocate and CNN commentator. As part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week at the University of Utah, Moodie-Mills gives a keynote address titled "Face Everything and Rise." Moodie-Mills, the LGBTQ activist, will discuss "the intersections of race, sexual orientation, economics and public policy," the event's Facebook page says. Friday, Jan. 24, noon-1 p.m., Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building Auditorium, Room 1110, 275 E. 900 South, free, bit.ly/2NzwGjF

RALLY AGAINST IRAN WAR
Salt Lake City will join other communities around the globe in protesting a new war in the Middle East at the Global Day of Protest: No War on Iran! No, President Trump cannot be impeached for bad foreign policy and knee-jerk reactions, but citizens need to send him a clear message that he is "dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences," the event's Facebook page says. Be part of a global strike. Iran, Iraq and Lebanon are all witnessing the masses rise up in solidarity. Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building, 125 S. State, Saturday, Jan. 25, noon-1:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/3ajwyhR

ERA RALLy at capitol
OK, the Equal Rights Amendment has finally reached ratification in the necessary 38 states. Inevitably, this means a long court battle. In the meantime, Utah still has a chance to join the rising voices and ratify the amendment at ERA Now Rally at the Capitol. While the state has a long history of strong and influential women, it still has not let the ERA see the light of day. "Join us at the Utah State Capitol to send a clear message to legislators that 2020 is the time to ratify the ERA!" the event's website says. Utah Capitol, 350 N. State, Monday, Jan. 27, noon, free, bit.ly/30vvbrJ

More Citizen Revolt »

Katharine Biele

 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

