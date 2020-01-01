Citizen Revolt: Jan. 2 

click to enlarge

HOUSING RALLY

It's no secret that the state's largest homeless shelter has been shut down. But many people living on the streets have been unable to find beds at the satellite shelters. Wasatch Tenants United recognizes the problem, but wants to stop police harassment of the homeless. To that end, the group is staging Housing Not Handcuffs: Rally Against Police Terror. The drastic reduction of available beds in the county, coupled with rising rents, is increasing the homeless population during the winter months. "We hold City Council and State Legislature directly responsible for the deprivation of the constitutional rights of homeless people, as well [as] their deaths," the event's Facebook page says. Salt Lake City and County Building, 451 S. State, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 6:30-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Q2lMEy

WOMEN'S ADVOCACY

You know that the Legislature is dominated by old white guys. If you're not one of them, you should participate in the Women's Advocacy Seminar, a lunchtime event to give you a taste of what's in store during the 2020 legislative session and how certain bills might affect the lives, work and families of women in Utah. Certainly, abortion will be an issue, as will the long-stalled Equal Rights Amendment. Hosted by Action Utah, the Women's Leadership Institute, and YWCA Utah, the event features discussions on education, equal pay and other topics. Salt Lake Chamber, 175 E. 400 South, Ste. 600, Thursday, Jan. 9, noon-1:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/39knUyW

CLIMATE ACTION

Your government is less and less likely to take action on the climate crisis, but you still can make good personal choices—and maybe influence your representatives. Join the Humanists of Utah at What Can I Do? Personally Combating the Climate Crisis to share ideas and strategies on how to combat the political logjam and drive change for the future. "Progress will come from the grassroots upward so join other concerned citizens to make easy and daily changes to help the planet," the event's Facebook page says. Be like Greta! Refreshments will follow. Elliott Hall, 569 S. 1300 East, Thursday, Jan. 9, 7:30-8:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/39gMC3t