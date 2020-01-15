Citizen Revolt: Jan. 16 

click to enlarge

CLEAN AIR RALLY

It happens every year, mostly during the interminable inversions—and the Legislature seemingly drags its feet. Make Utah Breathable! Storm the Capitol is this year’s attempt to get their attention. Clean air advocates, indigenous leaders, and local food advocates will rally for a healthier environment. Groups will speak on their legislative efforts in the upcoming session. It’s crucial that the state take action considering President Trump’s ill-advised rollbacks of environmental laws. State Capitol, 350 N. State, Friday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2sUnFKX

MLK WEEK RALLY & MARCH

Fear. It’s a great motivator and a source of paralysis. “In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and countless others who chose to vacate their comfort zones and stand for a cause, this year’s MLK Week challenges us to redefine the definition of fear and its role in the fight for freedom and equality,” the website for MLK Week Rally & March says. “This year’s theme will challenge you to redefine, persevere and overcome the urge to fear everything and run, but rather face everything and rise.” The rally and march are a means of commemorating King’s legacy as well as the work of countless Civil Rights-era activists. East High School, 840 S. 1300 East, Monday, Jan. 20, rally/2:30 p.m., March to Kingsbury Hall/3 p.m., free, bit.ly/2FxIGh0

ROOTS OF ANTI-SEMITISM

White nationalists and neo-Nazis: They didn’t just appear after 2016. There is a long and painful history of anti-Semitism in the world and in the U.S. All the president has done is create division by attempting to “solve” the situation in public colleges and conflate being Jewish with being Israeli. At Anti-Semitism, Past and Present, you hear Rabbi Sam Spector from Congregation Kol Ami explain the history and origins of different types of anti-Semitism. You will see anti-Semitism in a modern context and better understand what’s happening now. Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2tIA9Fm