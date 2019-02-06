 Citizen Revolt: Feb. 7 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

February 06, 2019

Citizen Revolt: Feb. 7 

Discuss our 2nd Amendment at the U's law school. Learn about nuclear energy's future in Utah. Plus, don't give up the fight for Prop 3 at the Capitol.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS
In the first month of 2019, there were at least five mass shootings in five days. When Salon magazine asks if Americans have become desensitized to mass shootings, you have to wonder. Wayne McCormack, professor of law at the University of Utah, asks the question Should We Repeal the 2nd Amendment? During the talk, he examines Australia's success to dispose of non-hunting weapons and the influx of weapons to Europe after the fall of the Soviet Union. The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is front and center in the discussion of 2nd Amendment rights and its often conflicting interpretations. And, of course, there's discussion of the National Rifle Association and Russia. Girl Scout Headquarters, 445 E. 4500 South, 801-272-8683, Thursday, Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2HHED5x.

FUTURE OF NUCLEAR POWER
OK, people along the Wasatch Front are literally dying from the bad air. But is nuclear power the answer? Touted as the ultimate clean-energy alternative, nuclear power has a devastating downside known as waste that lasts pretty much forever, can leak into the environment and that the government has yet to figure out how and where to contain. Here in Utah, there's still movement to place a plant on the Green River. At The Future of Nuclear Power in Utah, Peter Bradford, professor of Law and Energy Policy at Vermont Law School and a former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory commissioner, discusses the risks ofsmall public utilities' involvement in nuclear plant construction and precautions available to protect customers from unanticipated costs. Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, 801-581-8501, Tuesday, Feb. 12, noon-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2RwiMOm.

MEDICAID UN-EXPANSION
It's never too late, even though the Legislature has fast-tracked its "new and improved" version of the Medicaid expansion initiative that passed last year. Join the Utah Health Policy Project at Day on the Hill for Prop 3 Medicaid Expansion to discuss the details and talk to legislators about promoting a full expansion. You probably know that they are determined to undermine the will of the people. Do you believe you have the right of free expression? Then make your way to Capitol Hill on Valentine's Day to help lobby for full expansion with no delays, no caps and no red tape. State Capitol, 350 N. State, 801-433-2299, Thursday, Feb. 14, noon-2 p.m., free, bit.ly/2DOndAc.

