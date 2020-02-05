 Citizen Revolt: Feb. 6 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

February 05, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Feb. 6 

This week, it's time to get political, get registered to vote and learn about women's history of voting rights.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

GET POLITICAL
You know how you hear people say they don't like politics? Well, they might not want to like it, but it's unavoidable. You might be different, but you don't know where to start or how to get involved. If you've always wanted to engage in politics—particularly Democratic politics—you'll want to join Political Engagement for Beginners. "This is the place to start. Learn about how to become a candidate, how to volunteer for a local campaign, the Weber Democrats' party structure, and more," the event's Facebook page says. Weber State University, Wildcat Theater, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden, Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-noon, free, bit.ly/2Ofe0pG

GET REGISTERED
No, women have not always been able to vote in the United States, but some women were granted the vote 150 years ago, even before the 19th Amendment. Celebrate that anniversary and register to vote yourself. There are almost 300,000 Utah women who are eligible but still not registered. Don't be one of them, and bring your unregistered friends and family to start the process of real citizenship. Celebrating Women's Suffrage—Register to Vote is sponsored by the Marriott Library and the League of Women Voters, but it is for every unregistered citizen. Learn about the history of voting and why it's so vital to our democracy. J. Willard Marriott Library, 295 S. 1500 East, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2vEB0Ie

GET EDUCATED ON VOTING
There are lots of reasons to believe that Utah isn't exactly the best place for women. Take the wage gap, for instance, and, of course, the patriarchal culture. Still, the state has a long and proud history of enabling women to vote. On Feb. 12, 1870—150 years ago—the Utah Territorial Legislature passed a women's suffrage bill that allowed female citizens to vote. That right came and went as suffrage was repealed until the 19th Amendment. All-day events at Celebration of 150 Years of Women's Suffrage commemorate the history with the exhibit, Utah Women Working for the Vote and Beyond featuring Brooke Smart's illustrations and objects that tell the story of Utah women's quest for voting rights. Utah Capitol, 350 N. State, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2S6wd9Z

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • More Bloody Trauma

    Get ready for another male-inspired abortion bill. Thinking about the cost of disruptive innovation. Plus, a tale of two takes in Utah's gun-loving community.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 5, 2020

  • Read Wisely

    SLC's two dailies treat stories different all the time. The latest on how lawmakers say they know best. Plus, a positive for Utahns and access to medicine.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 29, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Jan. 30

    Attend a bootcamp to bring you up to speed on the legislative session. Learn how to become an active air-quality citizen. Plus, rally at the Capitol in opposition to the inland port.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 29, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: Jan. 30

    Attend a bootcamp to bring you up to speed on the legislative session. Learn how to become an active air-quality citizen. Plus, rally at the Capitol in opposition to the inland port.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 29, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Jan. 23

    Join others to remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Rally against the potential for a war with Iran. Plus, make your voice heard regarding this year's ERA push.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 22, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Jan. 16

    Join others in rallying for clean air. March in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plus, learn about what anti-Semitism is in a modern context.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 15, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018

  • Dear Jon

    A letter to Jon Huntsman Jr., more kids means fewer taxes in Utah and some perspective on the inland port debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 25, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation