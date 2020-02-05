Citizen Revolt: Feb. 6 

click to enlarge

You know how you hear people say they don't like politics? Well, they might not want to like it, but it's unavoidable. You might be different, but you don't know where to start or how to get involved. If you've always wanted to engage in politics—particularly Democratic politics—you'll want to join Political Engagement for Beginners. "This is the place to start. Learn about how to become a candidate, how to volunteer for a local campaign, the Weber Democrats' party structure, and more," the event's Facebook page says. Weber State University, Wildcat Theater, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden, Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-noon, free, bit.ly/2Ofe0pG

No, women have not always been able to vote in the United States, but some women were granted the vote 150 years ago, even before the 19th Amendment. Celebrate that anniversary and register to vote yourself. There are almost 300,000 Utah women who are eligible but still not registered. Don't be one of them, and bring your unregistered friends and family to start the process of real citizenship. Celebrating Women's Suffrage—Register to Vote is sponsored by the Marriott Library and the League of Women Voters, but it is for every unregistered citizen. Learn about the history of voting and why it's so vital to our democracy. J. Willard Marriott Library, 295 S. 1500 East, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2vEB0Ie

There are lots of reasons to believe that Utah isn't exactly the best place for women. Take the wage gap, for instance, and, of course, the patriarchal culture. Still, the state has a long and proud history of enabling women to vote. On Feb. 12, 1870—150 years ago—the Utah Territorial Legislature passed a women's suffrage bill that allowed female citizens to vote. That right came and went as suffrage was repealed until the 19th Amendment. All-day events at Celebration of 150 Years of Women's Suffrage commemorate the history with the exhibit, Utah Women Working for the Vote and Beyond featuring Brooke Smart's illustrations and objects that tell the story of Utah women's quest for voting rights. Utah Capitol, 350 N. State, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2S6wd9Z