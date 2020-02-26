 Citizen Revolt: Feb. 27 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

February 26, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Feb. 27 

=Rally for better education support in Utah. Submit your comments on transportation in our canyons. Plus, learn about the often forgotten indigenous women in our state.

By
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

WALK FOR STUDENTS
Ah, Utah—the state that likes to say we do more with less for our children. How's that working for you? Class sizes are still too large, teachers—and there aren't enough of them—are fleeing the state because of poor pay, there's a lack of mental health professionals to work with troubled students and the list goes on. Join the Salt Lake Education Association and people who care for the SLEA Walk for Students, starting with a rally. Wear red. Federal Building, 125 S. State, Friday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m., free, bit.ly/3a4CVVx

Canyon TRANSPORTATION COMMENTS
If you've ever been stuck in traffic or haven't been able to find a parking spot up the canyons, now is the time to speak out—and to the right people. That would be the Central Wasatch Commission, which has started a yearlong Mountain Transportation process "to further refine and develop the transportation principles and initiatives outlined in Mountain Accord," according to its website. The accord focuses on efficient and sustainable transit choices. This means a comprehensive year-round transportation system for the Salt Lake Valley, Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, Parleys Canyon, and connections to the Wasatch Back. Fill out a comment form on the CWC website at cwc.utah.gov; email CWC staff at comments@cwc.utah.gov; or postmark comments by Sunday, March 1, and mail them to the CWC offices at 41 N. Rio Grande St., Ste. 102, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84101, bit.ly/38RzPDO

INDIGENOUS WOMEN ACTIVISM
Indigenous women are often forgotten, in the shadows and disenfranchised. During Women's Week, the Hinckley Institute of Politics is celebrating their knowledge and power, despite the colonialism that works to defeat them. At Indigenous Women Activism, you hear about "the stories of women from the Oohenumpa band of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe; Wayuu who occupy territory split by the Colombia-Venezuela border and Indigenous Peoples throughout the Pacific Islands," the event's Facebook page says. Keynote speaker Madonna Thunder Hawk will share her role in the occupation of Alcatraz Island (1969-70) and her recent leadership in protesting the Dakota pipeline. Hinckley Institute, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Monday, March 2, noon-1:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/37Nlc3l

