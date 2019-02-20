Citizen Revolt: Feb. 21 

click to enlarge

POLITICS OF BLAME LECTURE

Are you angry, like all the time? Do you want to just lash out at everybody and anybody? Now would be a great time to turn that anger into something productive. You can change that counterproductive desire for payback, that feeling of helplessness, into something productive and hopeful at Anger, Fear and the Politics of Blame. "Transition-Anger," as it's known, can help us face the future while we say: "How outrageous that is! It must not happen again." Look at the Civil Rights movement as an example. The program leads you in this transformative exercise to a place where change can happen. "This lecture investigates the climate of simmering anger that disfigures most modern democracies, expressing itself in blaming and targeting of unpopular groups," according to the event's website. S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah, 383 S. University St., 801-585-3479, Friday, Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m., free, bit.ly/2BBLtnZ.

TRAYVON MARTIN VIGIL

Remember the 17-year-old African American teen who was fatally shot in Florida? George Zimmerman, a Neighborhood Watch coordinator, was ultimately acquitted after claiming self-defense in one of the most publicized and tragic incidents involving guns and the culture of fear. While America grapples with an epidemic of shootings involving young black males, the Trayvon Martin case stands as an open wound that resists healing. The Salt Lake Trayvon Martin Vigil and Remembrance is dedicated to a respectful and celebratory remembrance on the anniversary of Martin's death in 2012. Salt Lake Community College, South City Campus, 1575 S. State, 801-706-1348, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6-6:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2GLnSEL.

POLLUTING PORT ASSEMBLY

While Utah officials hail the concept of an inland port, the citizens who live and breathe around it have grave concerns. Do you think the economic benefits outweigh your health and well-being? The growing resistance gathers for Resist The Inland Port: General Assembly—an evening of camaraderie and strategizing in the fight to stop the giant truck terminal, preserve our wetlands and save our lungs. "The Inland Port will pollute our air in ways that are unimaginable while we are already struggling with dangerous levels of PM 2.5 pollution devastating the health of our people and planet," the event's Facebook page says. Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Thursday, Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m., free, bit.ly/2SAu21s.