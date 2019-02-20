 Citizen Revolt: Feb. 21 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

February 20, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Feb. 21 

Learn how to turn that anger into change. Attend a vigil for Trayvon Martin. Plus, hear from the growing resistance to the inland port.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

POLITICS OF BLAME LECTURE
Are you angry, like all the time? Do you want to just lash out at everybody and anybody? Now would be a great time to turn that anger into something productive. You can change that counterproductive desire for payback, that feeling of helplessness, into something productive and hopeful at Anger, Fear and the Politics of Blame. "Transition-Anger," as it's known, can help us face the future while we say: "How outrageous that is! It must not happen again." Look at the Civil Rights movement as an example. The program leads you in this transformative exercise to a place where change can happen. "This lecture investigates the climate of simmering anger that disfigures most modern democracies, expressing itself in blaming and targeting of unpopular groups," according to the event's website. S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah, 383 S. University St., 801-585-3479, Friday, Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m., free, bit.ly/2BBLtnZ.

TRAYVON MARTIN VIGIL
Remember the 17-year-old African American teen who was fatally shot in Florida? George Zimmerman, a Neighborhood Watch coordinator, was ultimately acquitted after claiming self-defense in one of the most publicized and tragic incidents involving guns and the culture of fear. While America grapples with an epidemic of shootings involving young black males, the Trayvon Martin case stands as an open wound that resists healing. The Salt Lake Trayvon Martin Vigil and Remembrance is dedicated to a respectful and celebratory remembrance on the anniversary of Martin's death in 2012. Salt Lake Community College, South City Campus, 1575 S. State, 801-706-1348, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6-6:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2GLnSEL.

POLLUTING PORT ASSEMBLY
While Utah officials hail the concept of an inland port, the citizens who live and breathe around it have grave concerns. Do you think the economic benefits outweigh your health and well-being? The growing resistance gathers for Resist The Inland Port: General Assembly—an evening of camaraderie and strategizing in the fight to stop the giant truck terminal, preserve our wetlands and save our lungs. "The Inland Port will pollute our air in ways that are unimaginable while we are already struggling with dangerous levels of PM 2.5 pollution devastating the health of our people and planet," the event's Facebook page says. Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Thursday, Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m., free, bit.ly/2SAu21s.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

More by Katharine Biele

  • Feeling Depleted fsf

    Try as they might, the radioactive waste debate goes on. Look what Utah's compassionate lawmakers have done. Plus, how Utah coal benefits Trump.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 20, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Feb. 14

    Celebrate women's voices and equality for all. Learn about the nuanced legacy of Malcolm X. Plus, brush up on your First Amendment knowledge.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 13, 2019

  • Idle No More

    A possible win in the air-pollution fight. Yet again, another way to elect state Board of Education members. Plus, the old majority is feeling disenfranchised in San Juan County.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 13, 2019
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: Feb. 14

    Celebrate women's voices and equality for all. Learn about the nuanced legacy of Malcolm X. Plus, brush up on your First Amendment knowledge.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 13, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Feb. 7

    Discuss our 2nd Amendment at the U's law school. Learn about nuclear energy's future in Utah. Plus, don't give up the fight for Prop 3 at the Capitol.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 6, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Jan. 31

    Learn how politics and the environment intertwine. Weigh in on the ecological and community impacts of the inland port. Plus, hear from the experts why journalism matters.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 30, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018

  • Women's Success Path

    Recovery Day Rally, Financial Literacy for Women of Color and more.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Sep 6, 2017
Promotions
···

© 2019 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation