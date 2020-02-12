Citizen Revolt: Feb. 13 

click to enlarge

WOMEN POWER THE VOTE RALLY

It's been 100 years since women won the right to vote. The suffragettes endured mockery, shame and even prison in their fight for equality—a fight that goes on today. Celebrate the wins and stand fast for rights yet to be gained as the League of Women Voters rallies not only in remembrance of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, but also for the centennial founding of their organization. Bring your signs, banners and dress in white at the Women's Rights Rally. Speakers include former Reps. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, David Irvine and Genevieve Atwood; District Attorney Sim Gill, former Congresswoman Karen Shepherd, Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful; Rep. Elizabeth Weight, D-West Valley City; Rep. Jen Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, Deeda Seed of the Center for Biological Diversity, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Amy Rich of Fair Utah and more. Utah Capitol, south steps, 350 N. State, Friday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m., free, bit.ly/2UxJfQO

GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION RALLY

The bad guys with guns are apparently winning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says 39,741 Americans died from gun violence in 2018. Meanwhile in Utah, what is the Legislature doing to stanch the violence? The Gun Violence Prevention Rally takes place the day after the anniversary of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. Student speakers explain bills that have been filed and how you can support them. Write postcards to legislators and get information on important action items. Utah Capitol, 350 N. State, Saturday, Feb. 15, 1-2 p.m., free, bit.ly/2OAsFfg

HOUSING SOLUTIONS PANEL

It's no secret that Utah is expecting a population boom. In Salt Lake City—despite the building fervor—it's getting harder to find affordable housing. At Salt Lake City's Housing Solutions, experts discuss policies and programs to help supply housing for those experiencing homelessness, promote affordable rental options, provide rental assistance, and support first-time homebuyers throughout Salt Lake. Panelists include Lani Eggersten-Goff, director, Salt Lake City Housing and Neighborhood Development; Dejan Eskic, senior research analyst, Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute; and Tammy Hunsaker, senior project manager, Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City. Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Wednesday, Feb. 19, noon-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2UsFQ5L