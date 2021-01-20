Citizen Revolt: December 31 

click to enlarge

Roe and Race

As we approach the 48th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision called Roe v. Wade, there is more than choice to unpack. Reframing Roe Through a Race Equity Lens "will dive into the intersection of abortion and racial justice to highlight the disparities that exist todayandthehistorical contextthat got us here," organizers say. A panel of experts—a medical provider, law practitioner,healthpolicy researcherandcommunity organizer and advocate—will offer a perspective onthe complex decisions patients make and the influence of systemic racism in clinical care and policy.Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., free. Register: http://bit.ly/3oYqkuV

Women Should Run

While almost half of Utah's population is female, a mere 16 percent of Utah state legislators is. Of course, some of the disparity comes from the male-centric culture in the state, but a lot comes from a lack of support and encouragement. Interested in Politics? Real Women Run Winter Webinar Series presents Logan Mayor Holly Daines, who will give an overview of elections coming up in 2021, things to consider before filing for office, and why women should run in 2021. Virtual, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 12 p.m., free. Register: http://bit.ly/3nPl2QF

MLK's Good Trouble

MLK Week is devoted to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., featuring events about contemporary civil rights issues and race in America. The University of Utah is hosting "Good Trouble," which features a book review of Jon Meacham's His Truth Is Marching On, a keynote address by documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter, and wrapping up with Saturday service projects in MLK's memory.

Book review: Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m., free. http://bit.ly/38H3UIK

Keynote: Friday, Jan. 22, 12 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3bI03Ns

Service: Both in-person and virtual, Saturday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m., free. http://bit.ly/39Dfggh

Housing in Utah

If you've read the book Evicted, you may understand some of the challenges of affordable housing and home ownership for many of the low- and middle-income people in the community. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the problem even more dire, as many face homelessness through no fault of their own. PBS Utah and theCounty library are hosting Housing in Utah: PBS Utah Book Film and Book Discussion and will screen A Home of Their Own—a 30-minute documentary following families in Utah working toward finding housing. Virtual, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m., free. Register at: http://bit.ly/38IVfp6