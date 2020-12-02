Citizen Revolt: December 3 

click to enlarge

The Problem of Murder

Indigenous women are murdered at 10 times the rate of other ethnicities, according to the Centers for Disease Control. For too long, the issue has gone unreported, as communication between state, local and tribal law is lacking. In 2016, there were 5,712 known incidents of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Shockingly, 84 percent of Native women have experienced violence of some kind. Many of the murders are committed by non-Native people on Native-owned land, exacerbating the problem. Learn more about this hidden tragedy at Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women with guest speakers Yolanda Francisco-Nez, executive director with Restoring Ancestral Winds, and Moroni Benally, coordinator for Public Policy and Advocacy at RAW. Virtual, Thursday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3m6YTO3

What's in the Future?

We've made mistakes, but do we learn from them? There may be no one to tell us what path to take, but we can use our humility, curiosity and ingenuity to inform the future. "What do you see for the future, or can you see at all? The way forward is messy and clouded by complex challenges. And, while there is no magical formula for perfect vision, when we ground ourselves and look inward, we start to see more clearly and reconnect with our humanity," say organizers of TEDxMileHigh: Vision. Join them as they explore new ideas in science, art, health, poetry and activism. Virtual, Saturday, Dec. 5, 5-8 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/36cV98b

Recycling Redux

If you thought it was hard to figure out how to recycle after China stopped taking our trash, just think about how COVID-19 affected recyling. The Utah Recycling Alliance will hold URA Trash Talk Series: CHaRMs Q&A where you can get your recycling questions answered. Where is your recycling going, and just what can you put in those bins? How about plastic bags, electronics, waste and light bulbs? URA doesn't want to see trash piled up around the state, and it seems like you need to sign up for a Recycling 101 class to figure it out. Virtual, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6-7 p.m, free. https://bit.ly/2UZRGDs

Holiday Stress Unwrapped

There's been a lot of talk about how we have to care for everyone else, whether it's masking up or staying a safe distance. But who is taking care of us? The holidays are typically a stressful time, anyway, and the COVID pandemic simply adds to that. If you need to hear how to take time for yourself and keep going, join Holiday Stress & Self Care. "Guest speaker and life coach Mikkel Leslie gives us tips on helpful ways to manage holiday stress! 2020 has been stressful for many of us but there is still time to take care of you!" organizers say. Virtual, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6:30-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2UZtYXQ