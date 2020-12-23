Citizen Revolt: December 24 

click to enlarge

Racial Wealth Gap

Black families are excluded from the opportunities long afforded the white community, and the struggle to understand the reasons persists. "Nearly 250 years of slavery followed by relentless oppression, discriminatory policies and deliberate exclusion from opportunities such as the GI Bill and key aspects of the New Deal have made wealth accumulation for the Black population virtually impossible," say organizers of Washington Post Live, a new streaming service. Typically, in the United States, Black families have just one-tenth the wealth of white families. Thought leaders and scholars try to address this inequality in The Future Reset: Closing the Racial Wealth Gap. Virtual, any time, free. http://wapo.st/2J7SjIQ

Insights into the Universe

Maybe this sounds a bit new-agey, but Secrets of the Periodic Table of Elements could just offer insights into the universe and the world we live in. You may not be much of a scientist, but here's a fun fact: There are only 92 different types of atoms found in nature, and we all are made up of them. This is one of a weekly open and civil discussion on moral philosophy, science, religion, politics, current events and more. Virtual, Sunday, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m., free. https://discord.gg/JEbtd29

Vigil for Lives Lost

The year 2020 has been like no other, especially with the lives lost during the pandemic, racial violence and natural disasters. Join your community and those across the nation at Jordan Park COVID Candlelight Vigil to celebrate life and unity and to remember those who died from COVID-19, a loss in the U.S. of more than 311,000 since the pandemic began. Organizers promise COVID safety procedures, free food, entertainment and testimonials. "This is our chance to say we are not just numbers—we are people!" Jordan Park, 1000 S. 900 West, Thursday, Dec. 24, 3 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2WFSsGF

Blood Drive

While the Red Cross always needs blood donations, the need is greater than ever during the COVID-19 emergency. In fact, there is less than a five-day supply on hand, even as cases rise and hospitalizations increase. Blood centers are keeping donors safe and encourage participation. Join ARUP Blood Services at one of their two donor centers during the Christmas Eve Blood Drive and receive a free stocking stuffer gift. There will be another drive on New Year's Eve where you can receive a $10 Sonic gift card. ARUP, 9786 S. 500 West, Sandy, or 565 Komas Drive, Building 560, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3mDAtv2