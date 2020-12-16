Citizen Revolt: December 17 

click to enlarge

Pet Food Giveaway

It's not only people who face food insecurity now. Pets—dogs and cats—need help, too. Studies have shown that people do better physically and mentally when they care for pets, but when they can't care for themselves, the pets suffer. The Salt Lake County Animal Services Pet Crew Pantry will be offering dog and cat food while supplies last at Pet Crew Pet Pantry Food Pick Up, a drive-through event. Only pet owners who are finding it difficult to support their pets during this pandemic should participate. They will be giving out 1 gallon bags of packaged dry cat/dog food—one to two bags of food per pet depending on size in the household. Drivers must enter from the north entrance on 500 West and remain in their car. Salt Lake County Animal Services, 511 W. 3900 South, Saturday, Dec. 19, 9-11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/39YKkJ8

Farming Challenges

Farming in America has always been difficult, and small farmers often face the biggest hurdles. Join a conversation with Salt Lake area farmers to dive into the challenges and success of the past growing season and meet new farmers at Virtual Community Huddle: Farmer Panel, hosted by Green Urban Lunch Box. You will learn from their expertise and gather around the love of fresh local food. "We are delighted to have Madison from Madsnacks Produce, Zach and Kristin from BUG Farms and James from Wasatch Community Gardens join us, and more," organizers say. Virtual, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3qPcCM8

Who Gets the Vaccine?

The vaccines are coming, but when and who gets them first are the questions. Find out what the landscape looks like at Local Leaders Prepare for 2021. "Lawmakers and health-care professionals weigh in on who should receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccines," say organizers of the Hinckley Report. "Utah's leaders in Washington work to pass an economic relief bill before the end of the year. State legislators prepare to tackle tough issues and a tight budget while the governor-elect reveals his top priorities." You'll hear from Frank Pignanelli, political commentator and lobbyist with Foxley & Pignanelli, Robert Gehrke of The Salt Lake Tribune, KUTV'S Heidi Hatch, and host Jason Perry. Virtual, any time, free. https://bit.ly/37YgMc2

Politics and the Holidays

In this divided country, many of us are feeling shut out from the important conversations about politics, race and community—especially at the holidays. You will learn about history, civil rights issues and how to use the law to change the dialogue at Glennon Doyle on Telling Loved Ones Hard Truths. Doyle, a New York Times bestselling author, "knows a thing or two about difficult truth telling, about creating understanding and about moving people along in their own evolution of love and justice for all," organizers say. She will "break down how we can better love and lead people to care about the rights and liberties of those most marginalized." Virtual, any time, free. https://bit.ly/37VTtzf