 Citizen Revolt: December 17 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

December 16, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: December 17 

Pet Food Giveaway, Farming Challenges, Who Gets the Vaccine?

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Pet Food Giveaway
It's not only people who face food insecurity now. Pets—dogs and cats—need help, too. Studies have shown that people do better physically and mentally when they care for pets, but when they can't care for themselves, the pets suffer. The Salt Lake County Animal Services Pet Crew Pantry will be offering dog and cat food while supplies last at Pet Crew Pet Pantry Food Pick Up, a drive-through event. Only pet owners who are finding it difficult to support their pets during this pandemic should participate. They will be giving out 1 gallon bags of packaged dry cat/dog food—one to two bags of food per pet depending on size in the household. Drivers must enter from the north entrance on 500 West and remain in their car. Salt Lake County Animal Services, 511 W. 3900 South, Saturday, Dec. 19, 9-11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/39YKkJ8

Farming Challenges
Farming in America has always been difficult, and small farmers often face the biggest hurdles. Join a conversation with Salt Lake area farmers to dive into the challenges and success of the past growing season and meet new farmers at Virtual Community Huddle: Farmer Panel, hosted by Green Urban Lunch Box. You will learn from their expertise and gather around the love of fresh local food. "We are delighted to have Madison from Madsnacks Produce, Zach and Kristin from BUG Farms and James from Wasatch Community Gardens join us, and more," organizers say. Virtual, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3qPcCM8

Who Gets the Vaccine?
The vaccines are coming, but when and who gets them first are the questions. Find out what the landscape looks like at Local Leaders Prepare for 2021. "Lawmakers and health-care professionals weigh in on who should receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccines," say organizers of the Hinckley Report. "Utah's leaders in Washington work to pass an economic relief bill before the end of the year. State legislators prepare to tackle tough issues and a tight budget while the governor-elect reveals his top priorities." You'll hear from Frank Pignanelli, political commentator and lobbyist with Foxley & Pignanelli, Robert Gehrke of The Salt Lake Tribune, KUTV'S Heidi Hatch, and host Jason Perry. Virtual, any time, free. https://bit.ly/37YgMc2

Politics and the Holidays
In this divided country, many of us are feeling shut out from the important conversations about politics, race and community—especially at the holidays. You will learn about history, civil rights issues and how to use the law to change the dialogue at Glennon Doyle on Telling Loved Ones Hard Truths. Doyle, a New York Times bestselling author, "knows a thing or two about difficult truth telling, about creating understanding and about moving people along in their own evolution of love and justice for all," organizers say. She will "break down how we can better love and lead people to care about the rights and liberties of those most marginalized." Virtual, any time, free. https://bit.ly/37VTtzf

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: December 10

    Climate Panel, Social Media Activism, Flu Shot Clinic, Food and Clothing Drives
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Dec 9, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: December 3

    The Problem of Murder, What's in the Future?, Recycling Redux, Holiday Stress Unwrapped
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Dec 2, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: November 26

    Animal Rights Protest, How About Those Masks?, Birds and the Lake, Spirit of the Wild
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Nov 25, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation