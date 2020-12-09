Citizen Revolt: December 10 

click to enlarge

Climate Panel

It's not too late yet, but it's getting close. Droughts, floods, fires, hurricanes and maybe the apocalypse are threatening the globe. We are nearing the 50th anniversary of the Paris Climate Accord—the one President Trump decided to leave—and the impacts of climate change are more dire than ever. HEAL Utah and outdoor industry leaders have planned A Night Outdoors: A Virtual Climate Panel to look at ways to take action and commit to climate in 2021. "Whether you're skiing, fishing, climbing, biking, hunting or enjoying a walk in your neighborhood, Utah's natural landscape is something we all love. But climate change is threatening all aspects of the time we spend outside," they say. Virtual, Friday, Dec. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. RSVP/https://bit.ly/3mCLWM1

Social Media Activism

With the pandemic raging, gone are the days when you can gather outside a lab to protest animal cruelty. There are, however, strategic ways to apply pressure in a virtual world. Learn from Maddie Krasno, a humane educator and grassroots animal activist, who will conduct this workshop. "Before becoming an animal-rights activist, she worked as a student caretaker for two years at University of Wisconsin's Harlow Primate Lab, an experience that inspired her work in animal protection." At Virtual Workshop: Utilizing Social Media for Good, you will learn her creative Instagram tactics and how to grow your Instagram audience. Virtual, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 5-7:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3mNZWmo

Flu Shot Clinic

No, it's not like COVID, but the flu does affect your immune system and the health-care system's ability to care for the sick. "By getting a flu shot, you'll be showing that you care about your family and neighbors," organizers from the Westside Coalition say. "If there is a large outbreak of the flu, our limited resources will be split between flu and COVID-19 care, rather than focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic."

This No-Cost Drive-Through Flu Shot Clinic will help protect you with a proven vaccine while winter forces you into closed spaces. Besides the flu shot, you can also get your vision checked and make sure your other vaccinations are up to date. Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Sunday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/37lxl0X

Food and Clothing Drives

Eccles Broadcast Center and Crossroads Urban Center are partnering for the 2020 EBC Winter Food and Clothing Drive to help families in need this holiday season. Bring frozen turkeys, hams and other food or clothing items to the 2020 EBC Winter Food and Clothing Drive, Eccles Broadcast Center, 101 S. Wasatch Drive, Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., https://bit.ly/2VPwWyq

You also can donate at VOAUT Youth Resource Center, 888 S. 400 West, or Geraldine E. King Women's Resource Center, 131 E. 700 South, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., https://bit.ly/2JLymrl