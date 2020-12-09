 Citizen Revolt: December 10 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

December 09, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: December 10 

Climate Panel, Social Media Activism, Flu Shot Clinic, Food and Clothing Drives

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Climate Panel
It's not too late yet, but it's getting close. Droughts, floods, fires, hurricanes and maybe the apocalypse are threatening the globe. We are nearing the 50th anniversary of the Paris Climate Accord—the one President Trump decided to leave—and the impacts of climate change are more dire than ever. HEAL Utah and outdoor industry leaders have planned A Night Outdoors: A Virtual Climate Panel to look at ways to take action and commit to climate in 2021. "Whether you're skiing, fishing, climbing, biking, hunting or enjoying a walk in your neighborhood, Utah's natural landscape is something we all love. But climate change is threatening all aspects of the time we spend outside," they say. Virtual, Friday, Dec. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. RSVP/https://bit.ly/3mCLWM1

Social Media Activism
With the pandemic raging, gone are the days when you can gather outside a lab to protest animal cruelty. There are, however, strategic ways to apply pressure in a virtual world. Learn from Maddie Krasno, a humane educator and grassroots animal activist, who will conduct this workshop. "Before becoming an animal-rights activist, she worked as a student caretaker for two years at University of Wisconsin's Harlow Primate Lab, an experience that inspired her work in animal protection." At Virtual Workshop: Utilizing Social Media for Good, you will learn her creative Instagram tactics and how to grow your Instagram audience. Virtual, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 5-7:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3mNZWmo

Flu Shot Clinic
No, it's not like COVID, but the flu does affect your immune system and the health-care system's ability to care for the sick. "By getting a flu shot, you'll be showing that you care about your family and neighbors," organizers from the Westside Coalition say. "If there is a large outbreak of the flu, our limited resources will be split between flu and COVID-19 care, rather than focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic."

This No-Cost Drive-Through Flu Shot Clinic will help protect you with a proven vaccine while winter forces you into closed spaces. Besides the flu shot, you can also get your vision checked and make sure your other vaccinations are up to date. Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Sunday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/37lxl0X

Food and Clothing Drives
Eccles Broadcast Center and Crossroads Urban Center are partnering for the 2020 EBC Winter Food and Clothing Drive to help families in need this holiday season. Bring frozen turkeys, hams and other food or clothing items to the 2020 EBC Winter Food and Clothing Drive, Eccles Broadcast Center, 101 S. Wasatch Drive, Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., https://bit.ly/2VPwWyq

You also can donate at VOAUT Youth Resource Center, 888 S. 400 West, or Geraldine E. King Women's Resource Center, 131 E. 700 South, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., https://bit.ly/2JLymrl

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Spared the Embarrassment

    Bad Air's Price Tag, Remembering Gamble
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Dec 9, 2020

  • Exiting Print

    The press grinds to a halt for Salt Lake's daily newspapers as publishers commit to a digital future.
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Dec 2, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: December 3

    The Problem of Murder, What's in the Future?, Recycling Redux, Holiday Stress Unwrapped
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Dec 2, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: December 3

    The Problem of Murder, What's in the Future?, Recycling Redux, Holiday Stress Unwrapped
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Dec 2, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: November 26

    Animal Rights Protest, How About Those Masks?, Birds and the Lake, Spirit of the Wild
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Nov 25, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: November 19

    Transfer of Public Lands, Forests in Climate Change, Conversations About Hate Crimes, Coded Bias
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Nov 18, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation