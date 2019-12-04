 Citizen Revolt: Dec. 5 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

December 04, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Dec. 5 

Join a discussion to dispel myths about the 2020 Census. Strike at the Capitol in the name of climate change. Plus, hear from local writers demanding action on the environment.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

GET COUNTED
The 2020 Census is going to be challenging not only because of the numbers, but because the politics are blocking the way. Census 2020: Latinx Community Town Hall is hoping to dispel the concern and open the way for all residents to be counted. "Whether you are documented or not, everyone living in our city counts. Your privacy is protected and your participation is anonymous," organizers of the League of United Latin American Citizens Quetzalcoatl Young Adult Council say. The Census is not about tracking individuals but rather about ensuring fair representation in all communities, and adjusting federal funding to provide resources for education, housing, health care, transportation and more. Join LULAC for a frank discussion with your friends and family. Glendale Public Library, 1375 S. Concord St., Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free/pizza, bit.ly/2R6CS4Y

STRIKE FOR CLIMATE
Well that does it! Almost 70% of U.S. adults don't think the federal government is doing enough to protect the climate and environment. But the people in charge are largely incapable of moving forward. Clearly a quarter of all national carbon emissions come from fossil fuels, and the Trump administration has auctioned off a stunning 621,454 acres in Utah for oil and gas development. This makes the Global Climate Strike-SLC all the more critical. "In our shrinking window of time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, we must take action to protect public lands from irreparable harm," the event's Facebook page says. Utah Capitol, south steps, 350 N. Main, Friday, Dec. 6, 2-4 p.m., free, bit.ly/2q4go9T

WRITERS REBEL
How do we speak truth to power? Rebellion often starts with the written word. In 2018, the U.K.-based Extinction Rebellion grew into an international movement using non-violent civil disobedience "to halt mass extinction andminimizethe risk of social collapse." Now, inspired by London's Writers Rebel, Utah writers and performers offer "a unique literary event to demand radical action on the accelerating climate and ecological crisis," according to Writers Rebel SLC's event page, artists read their poetry in support of this rebellion for 10 minutes each. It's a demand for radical action—something that hasn't happened with wishing and hoping. Performers will sell their works and have an opportunity to be published by the Poetry Club. Urban Arts Gallery-Utah Arts Alliance, 116 S. Rio Grande St., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6-8 p.m., $5 suggested donation, bit.ly/34AdmsL

