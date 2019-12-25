Citizen Revolt: Dec. 26 

click to enlarge

WHO DOESN'T NEED A HUG?

This is not a joke. The HugTrain Stops in Salt Lake and its "HugMaster" Anton Zyngier is ready to mete out hugs, one at a time—starting really late on Christmas Day when the train rolls into the station. "Study after study has shown that loneliness is causing premature deaths at similar levels to cigarettes and obesity. Not only is it a major risk factor for suicide and an important contributor to anxiety and depression but it also has significant effects on our cardiovascular health, our brain function and our immune systems to name just a few," the event's Facebook page says. So don't be lonely. Hug it out. And you might want to help fund the hugs through their GoFundMe campaign. Amtrak Station, 340 S. 600 West, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 11:05 p.m.-Thursday, Dec. 26, 11:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2PFefLB

WRITE YOUR HEART OUT

Got something that's eating at your heart? Politics can be frustrating—unless you do something about it. Join activists for a bi-monthly rite of participation as they pen postcards to Utah members of Congress. Postcards for Democracy is a great way to make sure the issues you care about are getting to your representatives, that they know you are a serious constituent. It's also nice to share your concerns with like-minded citizens. Salt Lake Indivisible will provide everything—postcards, pens, addresses, stamps—and even the issues. "All you need to do is show up, buy yourself a treat and join the party. Bring a friend, bring a family member; all are welcome!" the event's Facebook page says. Armour Café SLC, 1329 S. 500 East, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m., free, bit.ly/35GevQf

SCAMMERS HAVE GREAT NEWS FOR YOU

If you believe that, then you need to join other easy targets for a training on Password Management and Authentication. Teens, seniors and adults—everyone's at risk in this state, known as the fraud capital of the United States. In fact, Utah came in sixth among all states for the most Ponzi schemes, according to ponzitracker.com. Once registered for this class, you'll learn how to manage your passwords safely, how to use your phone to authenticate and how to be aware of online fraud, the event's website says. Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Monday, Dec. 30, 5-6:30 p.m., free/library card required, bit.ly/2sNlqZa