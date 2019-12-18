Citizen Revolt: Dec. 19 

click to enlarge

DEMS DEBATE

If you knew that Sen. Kamala Harris is out of the race and Marianne Williamson was in town, it might mean you're interested in—you know—politics. So, wonk that you are, why not join fellow political junkies at Politics Over Easy: Sixth Democratic Debate? It's a potluck—as the Democratic field is, too, right now. Bring whatever you like, including attitude, or email Turner Bitton at turner@utciv.org for an assignment. This is a program from the Utah Center for Civic Improvement. "We're a fun, diverse group of people who care about politics and don't care about differing opinions," the group's Facebook page says. Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., Thursday, Dec. 19, 5:30-9 p.m., free, bit.ly/34lMb46

CLIMATE MEETING

Are you with Greta Thunberg and the climate crisis she is trying to avert? Then join the Citizens' Climate Lobby Wasatch Back at its monthly meeting. This is one way you can help create a political will for climate action. You know, the Legislature needs some push in the right direction, and an activist public is the only way to persuade them. It's not just that they're climate deniers—legislators work primarily to enhance business interests. The Climate Lobby will help you understand how to talk to your representatives about the importance of facing this crisis—and how it's economically viable. Summit County Library, 1885 W. Ute Blvd., Room 133, Park City, Thursday, Dec. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2RZyWDV

SURVIVOR EMPOWERMENT

Here's a statistic to stun you: In the U.S., domestic-violence-related deaths account for about 30% of murders, but in Utah, it's 44%. "When a woman's intimate partner has a gun, the homicide risk from domestic violence increases 500%," a 2018 Salt Lake Tribune editorial said. The Journey of Hope Financial Empowerment for Survivors at The WAVE offers a "trauma informed curriculum" for women who've been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and trauma. It offers help with financial literacy goal setting and credit. The event is sponsored by the nonprofit Journey of Hope. JOH at the WAVE, 29 W. 100 South, Thursday, Dec. 19, 5-6 p.m., free, bit.ly/2LQXpaw