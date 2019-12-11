 Citizen Revolt: Dec. 12 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

December 11, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Dec. 12 

Donate to those in need this holiday season. Learn how to be a part of successful social justice. Plus, help remember those who died on Salt Lake City streets in 2019.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

FOOD AND CLOTHING DRIVE
It's bad enough that the air is toxic. The diving temperatures and lack of support systems make it all the more difficult for low-income and homeless people who struggle, especially in the cold weather. Crossroads Urban Center is asking for the public's help at its 2019 EBC Winter Food and Clothing Drive. They will accept frozen turkeys, hams and other food or clothing items to help Utah families in need during the holiday season. "Simply drive up to our tent in the parking lot, and Eccles Broadcast Center employees will unload your items," the event's Facebook page says. Tax-deductible monetary donations to Crossroads are also welcome. Eccles Broadcast Center, 101 Wasatch Drive, Friday, Dec. 13, 7:30 a.m-6 p.m., free, bit.ly/34YVPdY

SOCIAL JUSTICE EVENT
Are you feeling powerless or just frustrated by everything? Carve out your afternoon for the 2020 Vision: Focus on Social Justice event, which offers not only political pointers but also film screenings, a facilitated Q&A and more. Billy Palmer of KRCL 90.9 FM will rev you up with a call to action, "The Power of Getting Your Voice Heard." In Utah, individual voices are often drowned out by the supermajority, not to mention our culture of appeasement. Workshops include how to write an op-ed, how to write your legislator, the facts about the Census, and how young people can "Rock the Vote." There will also be a community art activity. Sorenson Unity Center, 1383 S. 900 West, Saturday, Dec. 14, 1:15-4:30 p.m., free, lwvutah.org

HOMELESS VIGIL
You might not know that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether homeless people have a constitutional right to sleep on the sidewalk. That doesn't sound like much of a right, but it's a necessity for many people who might suffer from mental illness, might be fearful of crime in shelters, or might not find space available. "More than 75 people experiencing homelessness died in Salt Lake City in 2019, many of whom without a proper memorial to call their own," say organizers from the Fourth Street Clinic. They're sponsoring a Homeless Persons Candlelight Vigil in an effort to bring people together through advocacy, education and other initiatives to battle homelessness. Pioneer Park, 375 S. 400 West, Thursday, Dec. 19, 5:30- 6:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/38dHBYK

