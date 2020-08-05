 Citizen Revolt: August 6 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

August 05, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: August 6 

Dueling Events on Police and Brutality, Funding Government Services During a Pandemic, Housing and Homelessness Conversations

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Dueling Events on Police and Brutality
The debate goes on and the sides are becoming more and more polarized. On the weekend of Aug. 8 and 9, the county will see competing rallies, one—Bikers Backing Blue in Salt Lake City—is in support of the police and another—March Against Police Brutality—wants to draw attention to the rising national problem. The march is a call to action to require body cameras and the release of footage after a police-involved incident. Police names and badges should be visible and hiring qualifications should be improved. Also required should be regular training in ethics and the prevention of excessive force. Organizers ask you to wear black and wear masks. Sandy Justice Court, 210 W. Sego Lily Drive, Sandy, Sunday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/30hc2vu

Bikers: "No arms, no belligerent attitudes, nothing that can be considered a threat to the "snowflakes" in your community—just numbers. Be prepared to recite the pledge of allegiance and offer a prayer for our leaders, our country and its citizens. We should pray for God's grace, our country's unity and our communities' security," they say. Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S. State, Saturday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3guqeHb

Funding Government Services During a Pandemic
You might ask why, in a global pandemic, we should be worried about fiscal responsibility, and U.S.Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, will explain just how difficult it is to pit community health against the economy. McAdams will speak at Fiscal Responsibility, Transparency and Accountability During COVID-19 in a Sutherland Institute online event, part of its Congressional Series. "At a time when we face $1 trillion annual deficits and both parties punt on even trying to pass a budget blueprint, we need to consider a new structure to force fiscal discipline," he says. McAdams has fought against congressional pay raises and is considered a moderate Democrat. Register online, Monday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/314mIwy

Housing and Homelessness Conversations
Do you want to know what a Republican candidate thinks about homelessness? Crossroads Urban Center will present Conversation About Housing and Homelessness With Trent Staggs in its ongoing Facebook Live series. Staggs is the GOP candidate for Salt Lake County mayor. Incumbent Mayor Jenny Wilson has yet to commit to the series, which replaces Crossroads' annual poverty summit. Once held up as a national example, Salt Lake City has grappled with emergencies surrounding Pioneer Park and The Road Home and has spent $67 million the new homeless resource system, about which the jury's still out. Online, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 11-11:45 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/2DqveOo

