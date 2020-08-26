Citizen Revolt: August 27 

click to enlarge

Slavery's a Thing in Utah

Despite the Black Lives Matter movement, we still don't know a lot about African American history. With the upcoming election, you may be learning more—specifically that Utah officially legalized slavery in 1852, making it a punishment for crime, and it still remains in law. The Mormon pioneers introduced African slavery and created a market for Indian slavery, too. It wasn't until the 2019 that the Legislature decided to place a constitutional amendment question on the 2020 ballot asking if we should remove slavery as a punishment for crime. Action Utah is sponsoring Removing Slavery From the Utah Constitution, an online panel discussion with Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake, and Robert Burch, president of the Utah Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. Virtual/RSVP, Sept. 3, 3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3ghEWA8

He Had a Dream

March from the Utah Capitol to Washington Square in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Had a Dream" speech. It is the 57th anniversary of the Walk on Washington where King was marching for the civil and economic rights of African Americans in what was called a march for jobs and freedom. The famous march resulted in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Americans from all walks of life are still fighting to maintain those rights, and you can participate in the Official March on Washington—Salt Lake, Utah. There will music and food at the daylong event. The NAACP is also hosting a Virtual March on Washington here (https://bit.ly/3aIkbwu). Washington Square Park, 451 S. State, Friday, Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2CLYK0P

Health-care Disparities

Just because Bernie Sanders isn't running for president doesn't mean health-care reform is lost. There is much to be done to fix America's broken health-care model. Join former Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck and members of the medical and advocacy community to discuss Health-care Disparities, and the impact on communities based on their socioeconomic status, race, geography, and gender identity.

"While the United States has been a nexus for countless innovative medical advancements and health-care therapies, it is also hindered by profound inequities," organizers at the Hinckley Institute of Politics say. This panel will examine the impact that health-care disparities have on society and how to combat them. Virtual, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 12-1 p.m., free. Register/https://bit.ly/31eZOnt

Upcoming Election Dates

Get informed and watch the debates:

Sept. 24, 6 p.m.: 1st Congressional District debate

Sept. 28, 6 p.m.: Utah gubernatorial debate

Oct. 7, 6 p.m.: Vice presidential debate at the University of Utah

Oct. 12, 6 p.m.: 4th Congressional District debate

Oct. 15, 6 p.m.: 3rd Congressional District debate

Oct. 19, 6 p.m.: 2nd Congressional District debate

Oct. 21, 6 p.m.: Utah Attorney General debate

Nov. 3: 2020 Election