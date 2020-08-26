 Citizen Revolt: August 27 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

August 26, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: August 27 

Slavery's a Thing in Utah, He Had a Dream, Health-care Disparities, Upcoming Election Dates

Slavery's a Thing in Utah
Despite the Black Lives Matter movement, we still don't know a lot about African American history. With the upcoming election, you may be learning more—specifically that Utah officially legalized slavery in 1852, making it a punishment for crime, and it still remains in law. The Mormon pioneers introduced African slavery and created a market for Indian slavery, too. It wasn't until the 2019 that the Legislature decided to place a constitutional amendment question on the 2020 ballot asking if we should remove slavery as a punishment for crime. Action Utah is sponsoring Removing Slavery From the Utah Constitution, an online panel discussion with Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake, and Robert Burch, president of the Utah Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. Virtual/RSVP, Sept. 3, 3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3ghEWA8

He Had a Dream
March from the Utah Capitol to Washington Square in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Had a Dream" speech. It is the 57th anniversary of the Walk on Washington where King was marching for the civil and economic rights of African Americans in what was called a march for jobs and freedom. The famous march resulted in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Americans from all walks of life are still fighting to maintain those rights, and you can participate in the Official March on Washington—Salt Lake, Utah. There will music and food at the daylong event. The NAACP is also hosting a Virtual March on Washington here (https://bit.ly/3aIkbwu). Washington Square Park, 451 S. State, Friday, Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2CLYK0P

Health-care Disparities
Just because Bernie Sanders isn't running for president doesn't mean health-care reform is lost. There is much to be done to fix America's broken health-care model. Join former Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck and members of the medical and advocacy community to discuss Health-care Disparities, and the impact on communities based on their socioeconomic status, race, geography, and gender identity.

"While the United States has been a nexus for countless innovative medical advancements and health-care therapies, it is also hindered by profound inequities," organizers at the Hinckley Institute of Politics say. This panel will examine the impact that health-care disparities have on society and how to combat them. Virtual, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 12-1 p.m., free. Register/https://bit.ly/31eZOnt

Upcoming Election Dates
Get informed and watch the debates:
Sept. 24, 6 p.m.: 1st Congressional District debate
Sept. 28, 6 p.m.: Utah gubernatorial debate
Oct. 7, 6 p.m.: Vice presidential debate at the University of Utah
Oct. 12, 6 p.m.: 4th Congressional District debate
Oct. 15, 6 p.m.: 3rd Congressional District debate
Oct. 19, 6 p.m.: 2nd Congressional District debate
Oct. 21, 6 p.m.: Utah Attorney General debate
Nov. 3: 2020 Election

 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

